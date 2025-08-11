Man allegedy steals bag from business class cabin of flight, arrested at Changi Airport

Man allegedy steals bag from overhead compartment in business class cabin of flight

Man was arrested at Changi Airport after allegedly stealing from the business class cabin of a flight.

According to a news release from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on 9 Aug, he allegedly took a bag from the overhead compartment of the plane heading to Singapore.

Victim’s wife spotted man as he allegedly steals from business class cabin on flight

The alleged theft took place on a flight of an unnamed airline from Dubai to Singapore last Friday (8 Aug).

According to preliminary investigations, the victim was asleep when the suspect purportedly took his bag from the overhead compartment.

However, the victim’s wife saw this and questioned the man.

He subsequently put the bag back into the overhead compartment.

The victim was later alerted by his wife.

Man arrested before departing S’pore

The Airport Police Division was alerted to the suspected theft at about 5.30am.

After the aircraft landed at Changi Airport, officers accosted the man.

He was not able to offer a satisfactory explanation for what he did, and was arrested.

This meant that he could not get on his next flight, which was scheduled to depart Singapore.

Man charged in court

The man was charged in court on Sunday (10 Aug) with theft under Section 379 of the Penal Code 1871, read with Section 3 of the Tokyo Convention Act 1971.

He was identified as a 25-year-old Chinese national.

If found guilty of theft, he may be sentenced to up to three years in prison, a fine, or both.

Passengers advised to adopt crime prevention measures

SPF reminded members of the public to protect themselves from crime when on an aircraft by adopting crime prevention measures.

These include keeping cash and valuables on their person at all times instead of inside the overhead luggage compartment.

They should also keep a lookout for other passengers who open the overhead compartments, retrieve baggage and rummage through them.

If suspicious behaviour is witnessed, they should alert the cabin crew immediately.

The police have zero tolerance against acts of theft on board an aircraft, SPF said, adding that they would “spare no effort” to apprehend such offenders and deal with them sternly in accordance with the law.

Also read: Man allegedly steals wallet on flight to S’pore & uses debit card at Changi Airport, will be charged

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Albert on Canva and from MS News. Photo on the left for illustration purposes only.