Woman Earns Enough To Buy A House & Car After 3 Years Selling Steamed Buns

Woman In Shandong Proves Relatives Wrong With Thriving Steamed Buns Business

Most parents would wish that their child lands a stable job after completing their studies. Starting a business, however, can be quite the opposite of ‘stable’, given the innate risks involved.

But a woman from Shandong, China, defied her family’s wishes and started her own steamed bun business.

After three years of hard work, she apparently managed to buy her own house and car, showing that it’s not necessary to join the rat race to be successful.

Woman makes intricately-designed steamed buns unique to Shandong

The woman shared in a Douyin video that she had a goal right after graduation, which was to sell flower pastries. Known as huabobo (花饽饽) – transliterated from Chinese – these steamed buns are unique to Shandong.

They differ from normal steamed buns in that they feature intricate designs.

But she was met with opposition from her family, as they said other children would get a stable job upon graduation.

They also said she would lose face if she decided to sell steamed buns.

But the woman persisted, saying, “Making flower pastries is what I like doing, so there’s no need to compare myself to others.”

Within three years, through her hard work and effort, she shared that she managed to save up for her own house and car.

That was enough to convince her relatives that making steamed buns isn’t as bad of a career choice as they thought it was, and even asked their children to learn how to make them from her.

The business has boomed thanks to her craftmanship, and word of her flower pastries has spread all over China.

She makes these pastries for babies’ hundred-day anniversaries, wedding banquets, and birthdays.

She’s even reportedly targeting another new house, which she will pay for in cash.

Follow your passion

Though parents mean well when they desire that their children get a stable job, it shouldn’t come at the cost of stifling one’s passions.

As she notes in a follow-up video, “If you love your craft, there’s no reason you can’t do well in life doing what you love.”

Of course, one can’t forget about hard work as well. After all, there are no shortcuts to success.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @瑗瑗花饽饽 on Douyin.