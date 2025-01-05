S’porean draws snake reading ‘2025’ with Strava, confused foreigners ask if he ran through people’s backyards

Foreigners confused by Singaporean’s Strava snake art going through void decks

A Singaporean runner made snake art using the Strava app but ended up confusing foreigners instead.

Strava is an app used to track your runs, giving distance, time, and pace of the exercise.

The app also creates a trail of your path taken on the run on a map.

This feature resulted in the creation of the Facebook group Strava Art, where runners use the trail like a brush to draw art on the maps.

On 1 Jan, Mr Toh Cheng Hock celebrated the New Year by drawing a snake across Tampines for the Year of the Snake.

The orange serpent also coiled to form ‘2025’, capped with a forked tongue.

Mr Toh took two hours and 25 minutes to draw the snake over a distance of 21.15km.

The post got substantial attention in the group, earning over 56,000 likes at press time.

Many international commenters shared their own takes on drawing ‘2025’ to celebrate the New Year while praising the more complex snake.

International netizens confused at path going through buildings

However, some foreigners became confused at how Mr Toh pulled off such a path in his drawing.

“You just running through people’s backyards?” one American netizen asked.

Another commenter became baffled when looking at the satellite view.

“He’s running straight lines through multiple buildings,” he wrote, evidently unfamiliar with Singapore’s void decks.

A Nigerian user asked Mr Toh how he created the running paths.

“I’m curious, seeing as it’s not run on the streets and it doesn’t appear to be a trail.”

Some people replying to the user even suspected the use of a drone or Photoshop.

However, others helpfully filled in the confused netizens, explaining Singapore’s void decks and how easy it was to run through them.

Void decks called uniquely Singaporean

A Singaporean on Reddit commented on how city planning in other countries greatly differed from Singapore’s due to the abundance of private property.

“They genuinely aren’t able to walk freely through (or under) other people’s residential zones like how we can.”

The person who reposted the comments on Reddit also commented on how void decks were “really uniquely Singapore”.

Featured image adapted from Toh Cheng Hock on Facebook and Facebook.

