Cyclist Traces Fierce Godzilla With Cycling Route On 9 Oct

We all know of Godzilla, king of the monsters, that took the world by storm and became a pop culture icon.

Since then, many fans have tried to create Godzilla artworks that pay tribute to the fictional character.

On 9 Oct, a cyclist set out on the mammoth task of doing just that. He traced Godzilla in a 60km route around Singapore.

Source

The cyclist later shared the route, which passes through Bukit Timah, Seletar, Sengkang, and the Chinatown area, on Strava.

Route travels through Bukit Timah, Seletar & Marina Bay

On 9 Oct, a cyclist shared a truly roarsome masterpiece of Godzilla traced using his cycling route.

According to the Strava map, the cyclist started off at the Bukit Timah area, tracing the tail of Godzilla.

He then moved up the map in the northeast direction, passing through MacRitchie Reservoir all the way till Seletar, which was Godzilla’s head.

To trace the teeth, the cyclist then appeared to move in a zig-zag fashion in the Sengkang and Hougang area.

The route then goes down to the Marina Bay area before looping back to the West.

In total, the distance traced was about 60.4km which, according to Strava, took the cyclist 3 hours 24 minutes to complete.

Source

Cyclist reveals actual Godzilla route

However, in actual fact, the cyclist explained that he took a much longer time to finish the Godzilla drawing.

After several curious enquires from fellow cyclists about the route, he shared that the actual route was much more complex.

Source

He also had to know when and where to turn the Strava app on and off to get the drawing.

The map of the actual Godzilla route, that was shared by another cyclist on the same day, had many more turns and detours.

Source

This meant that in actuality, the cyclists took a far longer route.

Source

In total, the Strava map showed that a whopping distance of 141.7km was covered in the span of 8 hours.

Getting creative with cycling routes

Cyclists have been getting wheelie creative with their cycling routes recently, from drawings of pigs to full-blown Merlions.

Previously, another similar attempt at a Godzilla-like dinosaur was also done by a cyclist with the route passing through the Punggol and Sengkang area.

But it’s safe to say that the Godzilla drawing has outdone its predecessor in detail and accuracy.

Try it out for yourself

During the pandemic, many Singaporeans have picked up cycling as a hobby.

If you’re one of them and would like to try this route out for yourself, you can find the link to the actual Godzillla route here.

But whenever you’re out and about on your bike, do remember to abide by the rules and ride safely at all times.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Gerald Cacas on Strava.