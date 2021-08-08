Cyclist Draws Whole Merlion With Cycling Route On 6 Aug

With NDP 2021 postponed due to Covid-19 concerns, the 9th of August will be a more muted affair for most Singaporeans.

However, patriotic citizens have found their unique ways of commemorating the nation’s birthday. This includes ‘drawing’ national symbols using their cycling routes, like how one person did with Singapore’s Lion Head earlier this week.

And that was just the head. On Friday (6 Aug), another cyclist attempted the same feat by drawing the entire Merlion using her cycling route.

The drawing gained praise from netizens, with many saying the resemblance to the real thing is impressive.

Cyclist draws Merlion with route across northeast & central Singapore

To commemorate Singapore’s upcoming birthday, the cyclist set out on Friday (6 Aug) to trace the outline of a whole Merlion with her cycling route.

According to the map she shared, the cyclist started her journey along Upper Paya Lebar Road and travelled to the Bartley area.

The route then passes through Hougang, Buangkok, Yio Chu Kang, and the Thomson area.

It even includes cycling through some of Singapore’s most well-known places, such as Orchard Road and Marina Bay, before looping back to Paya Lebar.

In total, the journey of tracing the whole Merlion was about 64.52km.

Netizens praise her drawing

Many netizens praised the cyclists’ route map drawing, saying it was impressive and a job well done.

Others couldn’t wait to try it out for themselves and tagged their friends in the comments as a jio.

Some eagle-eyed netizens even spotted the potential to make the drawing even better, seeing as the Merlion drawing’s mouth was right next to the Central Water Catchment area.

It would certainly make an amazing piece of art to trace an entire Merlion spouting water, just like the real thing.

Inspired by drawings of Merlion head

The cyclist seemed to have been inspired by an ongoing Merlion ride challenge, where cyclists would trace the shape of a Merlion head during their journey.

However, she managed to one-up the difficulty level in her attempt by tracing the whole Merlion in the area instead of just the lion head.

It must have been quite the challenge, as it took the cyclist 5 hours and 40 minutes to complete the route.

A creative way to commemorate National Day

Tracing the Merlion with your cycling route is certainly a creative way to commemorate National Day.

If you’d like to try it for yourself, you can find the detailed map used by the cyclist on Komoot here.

Have you tried drawing with your cycling route before? Share your drawings with us in the comments below.

