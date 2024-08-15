Stray dog in Tuas injured by suspected hit-and-run, netizens raise S$20K treatment fund within four days

Netizens raised treatment fund for stray dog in Tuas injured by suspected hit-and-run

In a heartwarming display of generosity, netizens raised a treatment fund amounting to S$20,000 for a stray dog in Tuas that was injured in a suspected hit-and-run.

The stray dog, named Da Bai, was sent to Cause for Animals (CAS) after being found with serious facial fractures.

CAS first posted information on Da Bai on Saturday (10 Aug). Two days later, they updated that the dog needed an estimated S$20,000 for treatment.

Their posts gained traction on social media, receiving an outpour of support from netizens.

Serious injury after suspected hit-and-run

According to Singapore Roads Accident.com, Da Bai lives in a container yard near Tuas Circuit View.

On 5 Aug, dedicated feeders of the area were conducting their routine feeding rounds when they found Da Bai with his face extremely swollen and bruised.

They suspected that Da Bai had been a victim of a hit-and-run.

Da Bai was unable to eat due to the facial injuries, at which point the feeders rescued Da Bai and contacted CAS for assistance.

Hefty sum required for treatment

After bringing the injured dog under the care of Animal World Veterinary Clinic, CAS appealed to the public for assistance in raising funds for Da Bai’s treatment.

The stray dog required a blood transfusion and surgery for his facial fracture.

CAS added that the procedure for fixing his facial fracture would have to be conducted by a Veterinarian Specialist and that the total cost of all medical procedures would amount to approximately S$20,000.

These treatments were required for Da Bai to stay alive.

Netizens raise money for Tuas stray dog’s treatment in no time

The posts by CAS on both Facebook and Instagram successfully appealed to many netizens.

The minimum donation amount is S$10, but many netizens donated above that amount.

Other than individuals, the incident also attracted the attention of various organisations in Singapore.

The Barkery Singapore, a dog bakery in Joo Chiat, made appeals for donations on their own Instagram page.

As of today (14 Aug), CAS has confirmed in an Instagram post that the netizen donations have successfully surpassed the treatment fund goal for the injured dog.

“Thank you for helping a street dog in need,” the post said.

They added that Da Bai is now undergoing treatment for low platelet count. It will take about a month for this figure to stabilise, after which he will have surgery for his facial fractures.

Additional funds will go into Da Bai’s post-recovery boarding fees and care.

