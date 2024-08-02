Dog in Thailand takes delivery package in owner’s stead, also leaves a signature

Dog named ‘Covid’ takes delivery package in owner’s stead

A man in Thailand was pleasantly surprised when a handsome dog took the delivery package in its owner’s stead, even leaving a signature.

In a Facebook post published on 31 July, the deliveryman shared the wholesome backstory behind the image.

When the deliveryman arrived at the home, he informed the homeowner that his delivery had arrived.

In response, the owner told the deliveryman to leave the package on the front porch.

The owner then advised the deliveryman to be careful of ‘Covid’.

The deliveryman said he initially felt frightened that he might catch the disease. Turns out, ‘Covid’ was the name of the homeowner’s dog.

Despite the seemingly intimidating name, the dog was friendly and kept the man company as he took a picture as proof of the delivery.

Since someone had to sign for the package, the man decided to sign on the dog’s behalf.. He even drew a small picture of the canine.

“Covid received package in lieu of owner,” the signature read.

Receive warm response from netizens

The post was adored by netizens, attracting over 54,000 likes and 7,000 shares on Facebook.

One commenter said Covid is going to be in huge trouble if the package goes missing.

Another said the picture the man drew looked more like a mosquito than a dog, pointing out its long nose.

Surprisingly, one commenter shared that they named their dog ‘Covid’ too.

The deliveryman subsequently shared a follow-up post saying he was surprised by how well the post was received.

He said he was slightly nervous as he wasn’t sure if he’d get in trouble with the company he works for. However, he thanked everyone for the warm response and said he’d continue to work hard to satisfy his customers.

