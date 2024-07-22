Dog in the US crushed to death after delivery man throws 25kg package on it

Dog dies after delivery man throws heavy package on it

A dog in the United States (US) named Lulu was crushed to death after a UPS delivery man allegedly threw a 55-pound (about 25kg) package over a gate, landing on the pet.

According to KCAL News, the incident happened on Wednesday (17 July) around 5pm in North Hills, a neighbourhood in Los Angeles, California.

Security footage shows the UPS driver approaching Naria Harutjunjan’s home with a large package, which he tossed over the gate without attempting to contact her or ring the doorbell.

While it’s unclear if he knew Lulu was there, another video shows the delivery man crouching and looking toward the gate after tossing the package, possibly after hearing a suspicious sound.

Despite this, he returned to his truck and drove off.

When Ms Harutjunjan called her dogs, who had been playing in the yard, only one returned.

It was then that she found Lulu under the package, unable to move.

With the help of her neighbours, she rushed Lulu to the vet, but the dog had already died.

Adopted dog a year ago

Ms Harutjunjan shared that she adopted Lulu a year ago.

Just before letting Lulu out to play, she took the dog and said: “I don’t know why, but I love you so much.”

That was the last time she saw her beloved pet alive.

Dog owner considering legal action

Ms Harutjunjan has reached out to both UPS and Amazon, where she ordered the package, and is considering legal action against the two companies and the delivery man.

She emphasised that his actions could have harmed her, a child playing in the yard, or anyone else.

Speaking to KCAL News, UPS stated that it is aware of the situation and plans to “investigate and take appropriate action”.

However, it did not confirm whether the driver would face punishment for killing the dog or if he violated protocol by throwing the package over the fence.

Meanwhile, Amazon has not yet responded to requests for comment.

