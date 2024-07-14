Woman in the Philippines performs CPR on pet dog that stopped breathing, dog survives

Woman in the Philippines performs CPR on pet dog

Many pet owners love their pets like family and are willing to do everything for them.

Recently, a video of a woman frantically performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her pet dog went viral in the Philippines.

The video, uploaded on Facebook on 10 July, has amassed 686,000 views.

According to the pet owners, couple Fernando and Lala, their dog Cherry suddenly went stiff and stopped breathing.

Thankfully, Cherry was resuscitated and is currently being treated at the vet.

Dog went stiff and stopped breathing

Speaking to GMA News, Fernando said that Cherry is usually a jolly pet, so they were shocked when they noticed one day that she stopped moving.

When he tried to carry Cherry, he found that she had already gone stiff.

“Her tongue and mouth stiffened and she began involuntarily peeing and defecating,” Fernando shared in a Facebook post.

Since she had stopped breathing, the couple decided to perform CPR on Cherry before taking her to the vet.

Lala began doing chest compressions and blowing air into the dog’s mouth.

Dog has a heart the size of a cat’s

Fortunately, Lala successfully resuscitated Cherry and the dog was taken to the vet.

By the second day, Cherry was seen slowly returning to her upbeat self. She is expected to be discharged soon.

According to Fernando, the vet found that Cherry’s heart is small and is only about the size of a cat’s, which could be why she had difficulty breathing, leading to the incident.

Featured image adapted from Barako Family on Facebook