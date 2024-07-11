Dog howls along to Thai band’s performance, band says it sang in key

Dog in Thailand howls perfectly to band’s performance

On Monday (8 July), a music fan posted a 41-second TikTok video of a dog howling along in key to a Thai band’s performance.

The attendees at the site can be seen joyously cheering and clapping along its howl as it “sang” in melody to the band’s music.

It’s believed that the dog was impressed by the songs.

Because of the dog’s cuteness and synchronised howling, the video has gained over 500,000 views at the time of writing.

Attracted by the video, a reporter from the Thai media, Morning News, even called to interview the singer.

Dog howls in key to several songs

According to Morning News, the incident occurred at Doolaylay Homestay in Chiang Mai.

Cha, the singer of SUTHEP BAND, told the reporter that the dog named Num Nim belonged to the homestay.

However, the homestay’s employees had never seen it sing before, despite there being frequent live music performances.

On the day of the performance, everyone was surprised when the dog ran into the crowd and started howling.

Additionally, the dog howled in key to several songs, adjusting its pitch to match each new song.

Cha said that the dog tended to howl along to songs featuring a saxophone, and it would finish its howling when the song ended.

Netizens suggest dog joins band

The video has amused many netizens online.

One even commented that the dog was the chorus singer of the band.

Another commenter said the song became 300 times better with the dog singing along.

Overall, many TikTok users praised the dog for singing well.

Also read: Dog in Thailand chases cars in rain searching for owner, they reunite after pictures go viral

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @nu_organicsman1 on TikTok.