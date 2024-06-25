Dog patiently waits for owner in heavy rain, heart-wrenching sight goes viral

A dog in Thailand recently captured hearts after being spotted standing woefully in the rain, searching for its owner.

According to Khaosod, witnesses saw the dog jump out of a white pickup truck.

Unable to find its way home, the devoted canine began chasing after white cars and refused to take shelter despite the heavy downpour.

Moved by its plight, nearby vendors fed the dog and allowed it to sleep near their shops.

After a few days without anyone claiming the dog, Ms Puttal, the owner of a souvenir shop, took pity on the forlorn animal and shared its story on Facebook.

Photos show the brown dog sitting in the rain with its tail down, eyes filled with hope as it looked for its owner.

“If anyone abandoned this dog or if it fell from a car, please come pick it up urgently,” Ms Puttal wrote.

“It’s pitiful – it won’t come under shelter when called, runs after every white car, and sits in the rain waiting for its owner. It looks left and right hopefully.”

Ms Puttal told Khaosod that the dog had been around her shop for about four to five days.

During this time, it rained frequently in the Khao Kho area, but the dog still refused to take shelter.

Owner & pet reunite after she sees post

Thankfully, the dog’s owner saw the post on social media and contacted Ms Puttal the same day.

As soon as the woman arrived at the shop, the dog ran towards her, wagging its tail and jumping excitedly.

The owner explained that she had been away on business for seven days and returned home to find her dog missing.

Her neighbours told her that a white pickup truck had taken the dog away.

When she saw Ms Puttal’s post, she drove 10km to pick up her beloved pet.

Featured image adapted from พุธตาล อ่อนตา on Facebook, พุธตาล อ่อนตา on Facebook