Stray dog hit by vehicle while eating near curb in Boon Lay, dies on the spot

A stray dog in Singapore was fatally run over while consuming food placed along the curb, next to the road.

The accident left the canine with a gaping hole on his abdomen, exposing his organs.

An animal lover who shared the incident took the opportunity to urge stray feeders to keep animals’ safety in mind when feeding them.

Stray dog dies after collision with vehicle

On Friday (15 March), Yoke Lye shared horrific images of the accident in the ‘Every Stray Matters’ Facebook group.

The 50-year-old, who founded the Facebook group stated that a “nameless stray” was run over by a vehicle as he was helping himself to food left along the road, next to the curb.

Responding to MS News, Yoke Lye shared that the incident occurred at about 7am to 8am on Friday (15 March) along Jalan Buroh, just before Jurong Island.

She described the location as “where heavy vehicles will zoom past every now and then.”

Mourning the dog’s passing, she said:

As we could see, he didn’t even have the chance to eat and he was gone. Just like that…

The OP also shared gruesome pictures of the stray dog, with a gaping hole on its abdomen.

The canine’s organs were seen spilling out of its deformed body, which was lying in a pool of blood on the road.

Meanwhile, the packet of curry rice that he was eating appeared barely touched.

She also named the dog ‘Cookie’ and said he’s due for cremation today (16 March) afternoon.

Urged feeders to be more considerate

Saddened by the incident, Yoke Lye urged fellow feeders to consider the animals’ safety when feeding them.

Besides ensuring that they’re feeding appropriate types of food, feeders must also ensure that the vicinity will not put animals at “any risk”.

She stressed that, unlike humans, strays do not have the means to seek medical attention yet their lives are equally precious:

Safety of the furkids is utmost important- so never feed too close to roads, never feed cooked bones too.

Appealing for information about accident

Yoke Lye also shared that she was alerted to the tragedy via a Facebook post.

She and her team of feeders initially thought the dog involved might be one of their “feeding dogs”.

Sadly, the dog was already dead by the time they arrived at the scene.

Those with information about the accident can reach out to Yoke Lye via Facebook.

