S’pore University Student Confesses To Crush During Lecture, Prepares Choir Performance For Her

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore University Student Confesses To Crush With Choir Performance

Love was in the air on Valentine’s Day as couples prepared heartfelt gifts for their partners.

However, one Singapore university student took it one step further.

Rather than the typical bouquet of flowers, he prepared a heartwarming choir performance during his class lecture to confess to his crush.

University student confesses to crush through choir performance

The video of the romantic gesture was posted by Grace or @graceglazee on TikTok, who’s friends with the girl being confessed to.

In the clip, students decked out in matching pink and white outfits stand at the front of what seems to be a small classroom.

The group turns out to be a choir that was recruited to serenade one of the students in the room.

When the camera pans over to the female student in question, she looks puzzled by the performance happening in front of her.

The boy who prepared the performance then walks up to her and presents her with a rose and a card with her name on it.

After the choir stops singing, the student delivers a rousing speech, uttering cheesy lines like, “It isn’t a crime to love.”

As he finishes his speech, his crush shyly covers her face before bursting into giggles.

What transpired after the video is unclear, as the clip ends there and there are no follow-up posts at the time of writing. MS News has reached out to Grace for comments and we’ll update the article if she gets back.

TikTokers impressed by student’s romantic gesture

Many were amazed by the student’s dramatic efforts to confess to his crush.

One TikTok user even compared the confession to something out of the musical TV show, ‘Glee’.

Another user also found the gesture to be quite sweet. They applauded the student’s confidence in pulling off such a stunt.

Being the curious viewers they are, many netizens wanted to know the girl’s response to the boy’s confession.

Although the outcome of the confession remains unanswered, let’s hope that this is the start of a beautiful love story.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @graceglazee on TikTok.