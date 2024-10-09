Meridian Secondary School student ruptures eardrum after being assaulted by bullies

Student in Singapore ruptures eardrum after being bullied

A female Secondary 1 student from Meridian Secondary School has sustained an injury to her eardrum after an assault by her bullies.

On Thursday (3 Oct), a senior student asked to talk to her at the void deck of an HDB block near the school.

Upon arriving, she saw four boys and two girls waiting at the location. The boys then instructed both their female companions to beat up the girl and slap her.

The assault lasted about 20 minutes until a passerby noticed and called the police.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the assault occurred at Block 541, Pasir Ris Street 51.

Girl was bruised and in pain

The girl’s 53-year-old father, Zhou Yueliang (name transliterated from Chinese), revealed that nine other people were watching while his daughter was being bullied.

His daughter was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after the passerby called the police.

The police then reported the incident to him.

Mr Zhou, who is a taxi driver, said her eyes and neck were bruised after the incident. She also kept telling him that she felt pain in her right ear, and she could not hear clearly.

The girl was discharged from the hospital on the same day with doctors advising Mr Zhou to monitor her condition.

Bullied student suffers ruptured right eardrum

At about 10.30am the next day, while both were heading to the hospital for a follow-up appointment, a liquid suddenly flowed out of the girl’s right ear.

Mr Zhou said the girl’s eardrum was found to have ruptured after undergoing an X-ray at the hospital.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, Mr Zhou said that surveillance cameras at the HDB block had recorded his daughter’s assault.

Once the police have completed investigations, he plans to take legal action and file a lawsuit.

School takes disciplinary action against students involved

The Principal of Meridian Secondary School Mohamed Razali B Abdul Hamed stated that the school is aware of the incident.

He also said that the school has been observing the victim’s condition closely and has taken disciplinary action against the students involved, including bystanders at the scene.

Further police investigations are underway.

