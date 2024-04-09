Students could be fined S$2,000 for vaping offences, HSA seizes S$7M of products in 2024

Students could be fined up to S$2,000 for first-time vaping offences: HSA & MOH

As the Singapore authorities intensify efforts against vaping, much of the focus is on the youth.

Thus, to strengthen deterrence among youths, students might be fined up to S$2,000 even if they’re first-time offenders.

This comes as more than S$7 million worth of electronic vaporisers (also known as vapes) and components were seized in the first three months of 2024 alone.

All offenders can be fined for vaping from March, including students

The penalties for vaping were highlighted in a joint press release from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Tuesday (9 April).

The fine of up to S$2,000 took effect from March, and is imposed on all individuals caught for purchasing, using and possessing vapes in Singapore.

This includes first-time offenders who are currently studying in schools and Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs).

Students caught vaping face disciplinary action on top of being fined

In addition to the fine, students caught vaping may also face disciplinary action meted out by their respective educational institutions, such as suspension or caning for boys.

They will also be placed on cessation support programmes guided by counsellors.

IHLs are considering penalising students with corrective work orders or mandatory community service, while university students caught possessing or selling vapes might have their hostel privileges revoked.

Those caught for vaping offences outside school will have their cases brought to the attention of the Ministry of Education (MOE).

250 student cases referred to HSA in 1Q 2024

Schools and IHLs will continue to carry out regular detection and enforcement efforts via internal reporting channels and campus patrols.

Enforcement efforts by universities might include joint enforcement operations with HSA.

In the first quarter (1Q) of 2024, i.e. from 1 Jan to 31 March, about 250 cases were referred to HSA by schools and IHLs.

More than 2,000 caught for vaping offences in 1Q 2024

The warning comes as vaping has become an increasing problem in Singapore.

From 1 Jan to 31 March, more than 2,200 individuals were caught for possessing or using vapes, MOH and HSA said.

They comprised students, people caught in public places such as entertainment outlets, and those nabbed at Singapore’s borders.

More than S$7M worth of vapes & components seized

Additionally, HSA made its largest seizure of vape products to date on 19 March, the agency said.

After finding two packages of vapes in a car on St Andrew’s Road, HSA raided two warehouse units and found more than 400,000 vapes and components there.

They had a street value of more than S$6 million.

Earlier in January, a warehouse unit in Woodlands was raided and more than 81,000 vapes and related components were seized. They were valued at more than S$1.1 million.

In total, more than S$7 million worth of vape products were seized in the first three months of 2024.

Subsequently, four individuals aged from 22 to 38 were caught trying to break into the warehouses on 23 and 26 March. They were allegedly attempting to steal the apprehended and referred to the vape products inside.

22-year-old jailed & fined for selling vapes

In February, a 22-year-old man was handed the longest-ever prison sentence for vaping offences.

See Hong Jian was sentenced to 10 months’ jail and fined S$16,000 for selling vapes and components.

He had accepted a job offer in August 2022, requiring him to collate and pack orders of vapes and deliver the packages.

He was nabbed in 2023 after HSA raided a warehouse unit and seized more than 140,000 vape products worth more than S$3 million.

MOH will review penalties for vaping offences

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act 1993, it’s illegal to possess, use or purchase vapes, MOH and HSA reminded the public.

Those who import, distribute, sell or offer for sale vapes and components are also committing an offence, and face up to six months’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$10,000 for the first offence.

The penalties for vaping offences will be reviewed by MOH in order to keep up the strong deterrence against them.

