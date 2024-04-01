2 students injured after accident with lorry in Buona Vista, driver assisting with investigations

2 female students aged 12 & 13 injured after accident with lorry in Buona Vista

An accident occurred along North Buona Vista road on Monday (1 April), injuring two young people.

The duo, who are reportedly students aged 12 and 13, were seen lying on the lying next to a lorry.

The lorry driver is assisting with police investigations.

Video shows crowd helping students next to lorry in Buona Vista

A video showing the aftermath of the Buona Vista accident was posted on Facebook at 2.48pm on Monday (1 April).

Taken at the junction of North Buona Vista Road and Ayer Rajah Avenue, it shows a crowd standing on the road next to a stationary lorry.

Upon closer inspection, the people appear to be assisting two individuals lying on the road before the arrival of rescue services.

One of the individuals can be seen moving her right hand.

A man squatting next to the duo is using his phone.

The user who posted the video said the pair lying on the road were students in uniform.

SCDF alerted to accident at about 2.20pm

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that a road traffic accident had occurred at that junction on Monday (1 April).

The SCDF was alerted to the accident at about 2.20pm.

Two persons were conveyed to the National University Hospital (NUH).

Buona Vista accident involved two students & lorry

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) was quoted by Lianhe Zaobao as saying that the accident involved two female pedestrians, aged 12 and 13, and a lorry.

The girls were students from Fairfield Methodist School, which is near the location of the accident, Zaobao understands.

In the video, the pedestrians can be seen wearing blue skirts, similar to the Fairfield school uniform.

They were sent to hospital conscious, the police said.

A 54-year-old lorry driver is assisting with police investigations.

