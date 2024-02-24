$5 charged for sugarcane juice at Holland Village Food Centre, stallholder says prices clearly marked

$5 sugarcane juice at Holland Village Food Centre had less ice & added lemon

A customer who ordered sugarcane juice at Holland Village Market & Food Centre was left with a sour taste in his mouth.

That’s because he said that he was charged S$5 for his drink.

In response, the stallholder explained his charges, saying they’re clearly marked.

Customer ordered sugarcane juice at Holland Village on 21 Feb

The customer, a 60-year-old man named only as Mr Liu (transliterated from Mandarin). visited the hawker centre in Holland Village at 6pm on Wednesday (21 Feb).

He told Shin Min Daily News that he ordered a medium-sized sugarcane juice with less ice and added lemon from a drink stall there.

To his surprise, he was charged S$5.

Initially thinking the stallholder was joking, he asked her why it was so expensive and she allegedly said costs had gone up.

Customer claims it’s his most expensive sugarcane juice ever

Mr Liu, who works in the media industry, said it was his first time patronising that drink stall.

He had also never drunk sugarcane juice that was so expensive, he claimed.

The same drink elsewhere with less ice and added lemon would cost at most S$3, he added.

During his visit, he also bought beef rice from the stall next door that cost S$6 for a tasty and plentiful portion, he pointed out.

This was “ridiculous” he said as he compared it to the S$5 he paid for sugarcane juice.

Holland Village stall says sugarcane prices are clearly marked

When Shin Min visited the drink stall in question, its owner — named only as Michael — said his prices are clearly marked.

It was observed that a pricelist for sugarcane juice was displayed at the stall, with three empty cups representing the three sizes available.

The sizes were regular, large and “limited edition”, which is the biggest size. Since Mr Liu said he ordered a “medium” cup, he could have actually bought the large-sized drink.

The sign indicated that a regular cup costs S$2.50, while a large one costs S$3.50. A limited-edition cup would be S$4.50.

For regular and large cups, S$1 extra is charged if the customer wants less ice or no ice. It’s S$2 extra if the cup is limited edition.

Adding lemon or sour plum would cost S$0.50 more for each ingredient for regular and large cups, and S$1 more for limited edition.

Going by this pricelist, Mr Liu could have ordered a large cup at S$3.50 and paid S$1.50 more as he asked for less ice and added lemon — making his total S$5.

Michael said he charged S$0.30 extra on the first and second day of Chinese New Year but reverted back to his original prices after that.

These prices have been maintained for the past year, he added.

Stallholder says he’s not received any complaints

Michael, 75, told Shin Min that he had not received any complaints over his prices in the last two days.

In fact, he’s been in business for 15 years and has never received complaints, he claimed.

If customers were unhappy about his prices, they can tell him directly, he added.

Checks by the paper at Adam Road Food Centre showed that the most expensive cup of sugarcane juice was S$3, even with less ice and added lemon.

However, the cups used by all four drink stalls at the food centre were smaller than that used by the Holland Village stall.

