Eunos Kopitiam Reportedly Sells Iced Water For S$0.70, Stall Owner Claims Prices Already Reduced

Eunos Kopitiam Reportedly Sells Iced Water For S$0.70

A coffee shop or kopitiam in Eunos is reportedly selling iced water for about S$0.70. Not only that, other iced drinks such as iced teh O and kopi O apparently go for S$2, while their hot counterparts go for S$1.10 each.

Patrons are appalled by the seemingly high prices for these drinks. According to Shin Min Daily News, they do not understand why the kopitiam charges so much for its iced beverages.

A member of the public wrote to the Mandarin newspaper about the eatery’s exorbitant prices.

Cold beverages at Eunos kopitiam cost significantly more than most others

Mr Lu (name transliterated from Mandarin), 31, told Shin Min that he visited the kopitiam at Block 7 Eunos Crescent on Thursday (1 June).

While he was there, he ordered iced water, which set him back S$0.70.

“Some eateries charge only S$0.50 for unlimited iced water. But this place charges S$0.70 for only one glass of iced water. It’s too expensive,” he said.

Shin Min reported that there have been complaints about the coffee shop selling its iced teh O for S$2 for about a week or so.

A reporter from the paper confirmed the prices when they visited on Friday (2 June).

Patrons think prices for cold drinks are too high

Many patrons Shin Min spoke to expressed that the prices are unacceptable.

Mr Su (name transliterated from Mandarin), 70, told the paper that many eateries sell a cup of soymilk for S$0.60. Therefore, he thinks that S$0.70 for just iced water is too costly.

There were also patrons who pointed out that a hot teh O at this coffee shop costs S$1.10 while an iced teh O costs S$2. They do not understand why the stall charges a whole S$0.90 more just to add ice.

A Eunos resident, Mr Zhou (name transliterated from Mandarin) revealed that the iced teh O used to cost only S$1.60 two years ago.

“Now it has increased by a whole S$0.40, its really scary. Other coffee shops charge between S$0.30 to S$0.50 to add ice, but S$0.90 is just too much,” he said.

Shin Min reporters who visited the kopitiam in Eunos claimed that the drinks stall does not display its prices anywhere. Patrons will only find out how much their beverages cost when they ask the service staff.

Drink stall owner says prices have been reduced

When reporters asked the drink stall staff about their prices, they allegedly explained that they sell their teh and kopi for S$1.40 hot and S$2.10 cold. The difference is only S$0.70.

Meanwhile, Mr Lu claimed that iced water there set him back just S$0.30 last December.

Apparently, the price only went up to S$0.70 after the coffee shop underwent renovations in March.

The owner of the drink stall, who did not want to be named, told Shin Min that their teh O and kopi O used to cost S$1.30. He stated that they actually reduced the price recently to the current S$1.10.

Shin Min has reached out to the coffee shop’s management for queries, but they have yet to receive a response.

