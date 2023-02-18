Eunos Bird Shop Is Called SMLJ, Sells ‘Jiaos’ Of Various Sizes & Essential Supplies

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SMLJ In Eunos Is A Bird Store Full Of Colourful Parrots & Birdkeeping Essentials

When it comes to birds, there are some humans who absolutely adore them while others may view the creatures as flying menaces.

Some of those belonging to the former group may have birds as pets and go-to pet stores where they often buy supplies or even more of the creatures.

But few may be familiar with this salaciously named store in Eunos, which is actually a shop specialising in all things birds.

Called Small Medium Large Jiao or SMLJ for short, the shop is a one-stop store for all birdkeeping essentials.

SMLJ has popular parrot breeds like budgies, cockatoos & quakers

Tucked away at 48 Jalan Eunos, the store regularly brings in rare birds of all sizes for sale — apt, considering its name. ‘Jiao’ means bird in Hokkien.

For example, here are some English budgies, a specially-bred species from the early 20th century.

They were primarily bred for the pet trade and as ‘show’ birds, according to HereBird.

Another popular species is the Quaker. TheSprucePets says that these parrots are known for their fun-loving personality and energetic nature.

With their ability to speak well and not grow any more than 30cm, they’re like pocket-sized jesters that brighten up your day when you return home.

If you fancy a larger winged buddy, the store also has these beautifully coloured Galah Cockatoos.

A common sight if you’ve been to Australia, these birds are very smart and love having human company, according to Beauty Of Birds.

Directions to SMLJ bird store in Eunos

While we can continue waxing lyrical about these birds, it’s best to see their bright colours and quirky personalities for yourself.

So, here are directions to get to SMLJ:



Small Medium Large Jiao (SMLJ)

Address: 48 Jln Eunos, Singapore 419506

Opening Hours: 11 am – 5 pm daily

Closest MRT: Eunos Station

In case you get lost looking for the store, keep a lookout for the huge sign with the letters ‘SMLJ’ hanging at the storefront.

Just make sure no one you know sees you waltzing in if you want to avoid an awkward conversation.

Pick a ‘jiao’ of your fancy at SMLJ

Whether you’re looking for a ‘jiao’ or ‘jiao’-keeping essentials, SMLJ will surely have something that suits your fancy.

With an extensive selection of birds and pet supplies piled high, ‘jiao’ lovers will have a field day in the store.

If you’re planning a visit there soon, let us know in the comments.

