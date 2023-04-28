Suhaimi Yusof Once Entered Stranger’s Home To Use Toilet, They Didn’t Mind Because He’s Famous

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Suhaimi Yusof Rushed Into Stranger’s Flat To Use Toilet Because He Really Needed To Poop

Being famous can be daunting. For one, it opens you up to a lot of public scrutiny — and not all of it is pleasant. However, it also has its perks, such as… being able to run into a stranger’s home to use the facilities.

At least, that seems to be the case for beloved local actor Suhaimi Yusof.

During his appearance on comedian Fakkah Fuzz’s ‘The More Better Podcast’, Suhaimi recounted a hilarious story about how he really needed to take a dump while out in public.

So he did so in the toilet of someone he did not know, but who definitely knew who he was.

@themorebetterpodcast I’ll leave my lampu lap-lip on my window for @Suhaimi Yusof Official Listen to The More Better Podcast on Spotify 🤧 ♬ original sound – The More Better Podcast – The More Better Podcast

Suhaimi Yusof once ran into stranger’s house to use toilet

At the start of the clip, Fakkah said that he’d heard a story from a close relative about Suhaimi and wanted to know if it was true.

Apparently, Suhaimi was attending a wedding “downstairs” — presumably referring to the void deck of an HDB — when all of a sudden, he really needed to poop.

Unfortunately for him, all the lavatories were full at that time, so he went to the nearest Malay house, rang the doorbell, and dashed inside to use the toilet.

The inhabitants recognised him immediately so they didn’t seem to mind, and Suhaimi made it up to them by taking photos with them afterwards.

Spotted unit with festive lights and knocked on the door

While it sounds like a rather tall tale, the story turned out to be completely true.

Suhaimi even remembers exactly when and where it happened — at around 5.30pm one day in Ang Mo Kio.

He was so desperate to ‘unload’ that he felt like he was going to “either explode or implode”, but there were no coffee shops around, so he had to search for a toilet elsewhere else.

Looking around at the surrounding flats, he tried to identify a “halal house” where he could do his business.

He noticed a unit on the second floor that still had lampu kelap kelip — fairy lights that are typically used as Hari Raya decorations — strung up.

Suhaimi knocked on the door and the person living there opened up. After exchanging greetings, he asked if they could open the gate and rushed to the toilet.

The family inside was understandably confused for a moment, but since they recognised Suhaimi right away, he was able to get away with it.

Has done it more than once

That wasn’t even the only time Suhaimi had pulled such a stunt.

He went on to share that he has also done the same thing at the home of a Chinese family.

Roaring with laughter, Fakkah remarked that thanks to the popularity of Channel 5 comedy ‘The Noose’, people of other races are familiar with Suhaimi as well.

Suhaimi then joked that he now aims to try approaching an Indian house this year.

Story amuses netizens & clip goes viral

Besides Fakkah and the other podcast guests, who were guffawing away as Suhaimi regaled him with his story, netizens were also thoroughly amused by the tale.

The post went viral, with over 340,000 views and 44,000 likes at the time of writing.

One user remarked that this is the kind of anecdote that will be told for years to come.

Others stated that their homes will always be open for Suhaimi, who was dubbed a “legend” and “boss”.

Then there was this person, who cheekily dared Suhaimi to try it at the Istana.

Another replied saying that they are confident in Suhaimi enough to pull this off, especially while President Halimah Yacob is in office.

In any case, we hope the next time Suhaimi urgently needs to do a ‘number two’, he’s actually near a public washroom so he doesn’t have to go around knocking on strangers’ doors.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @themorebetterpodcast on TikTok.

