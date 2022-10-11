Netizens Claim Sun Xueling Gets Free Hokkien Mee, MP Says She Queues & Pays

Sun Xueling Debunks Claims That She Gets Free Hokkien Mee From Punggol Stall

While politicians might be public figures, that doesn’t mean they get ‘special treatment’ everywhere they go. One only needs to remind themselves of the time when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was spotted queueing for 30 minutes for fried chicken at Redhill Food Centre.

Recently, Punggol West MP Sun Xueling took to Facebook to call out a netizen who allegedly made baseless accusations that she had gotten a plate of Hokkien mee for free.

Clarifying that she paid and queued for the dish, Ms Sun took the opportunity to urge propagators of falsehoods to spend their time doing something more constructive.

Facebook user claims Sun Xueling had free Hokkien mee from Punggol stall

Like many Singaporeans, Ms Sun is a fan of the lardy and umami-filled dish.

On Saturday (8 Oct), she shared that she had satisfied her Hokkien mee craving at a kopitiam along Sumang Walk, in her constituency of Punggol West.

However, some Facebook users later commented that she had gotten a “free meal again”.

Sun Xueling debunks free Hokkien mee claims

On Monday (10 Oct), Ms Sun shared another Facebook post addressing such claims.

Setting things right, the MP said she had paid and queued for her plate of Hokkien mee.

After informing the “trolls” of the facts, Ms Sun claimed that they quickly deleted the thread.

Instead of spreading falsehoods to cause disharmony, she suggested that such users should use their time to do something constructive to spread joy.

Apart from the online users, Ms Sun shared that another lady at the kopitiam had “exclaimed” that she had gotten her dish earlier than other customers as she was an MP.

However, Ms Sun claimed that couldn’t be any further from the truth. She added that the Hokkien mee hawker even chided her loudly when she collected her food.

Don’t spin fictional narratives to discredit someone

Even though politicians might spend a lot more time in the limelight compared to the average layperson, we have more in common than we think.

From this incident, it seems queuing for food is something all of us can relate to, politician or not.

At the same time, while it’s perfectly normal for us to disagree with politicians, it’s simply not right to spin a baseless narrative to discredit them.

Let’s keep our online exchanges cordial and avoid inciting unnecessary displeasure.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sun Xueling on Facebook and Facebook.