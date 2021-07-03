Sunbeams On 2 Jul Are Like Signs Of Better Days To Come

Even in the darkest days, it seems there are fleeting moments of hope like this recent spectacle.

On Friday (2 Jul), Singapore residents witnessed dramatic sunbeams shine across our city. The sky blossomed into shades of rose pink, orange and yellow — like a sign of better days to come.

Hard times make us wish days would pass quicker, but Mother Nature proves that there is beauty in little moments.

Sunbeams shine across Singapore skies on 2 Jul

As the workweek drew to a close yesterday (2 Jul), those with unobstructed views of the sky would have noticed a most marvellous sight — blinding sun rays shining across like hopeful beacons of light.

An MS News rider caught this heavenly contrast of the sun beams illuminating the backdrop of the evening skyline in Lavender.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

Another reader bore witness to a similar phenomenon in Kembangan, with bright yellow beams streaking against the cobalt blue sky.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

As the sun was slowly engulfed by the night sky, these glorious rays lit up the darkness before disappearing into the horizon.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

The neverending WFH hustle may seem challenging, but yesterday’s sunset offered a beautiful start to a peaceful weekend.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

Paddlepop skies spotted across Singapore

Netizens from varying locations captured distinct images of paddlepop skies and shining sunbeams, and shared them on social media.

A cloudspotter discovered this pretty twilight at Tanjong Rhu. In this version, the beams contrasting against the blue sky resulted in pastel pink and purple hues.

Over at Tuas South Avenue, the horizon was layered in shades of purple, pink, and orange. Despite uncertain times, this dazzling spectacle shows the promise of a new dawn.

Chinatown residents witnessed a romantic sunset which could inspire anyone to keep moving forward.

At Bedok Reservoir, the sunlight reflected against the horizon and clear waters resulting in a scene that could take your breath away.

Sunbeams give us hope for the future

The ongoing pandemic may be challenging for many, but these sceneries remind us that there is hope even in the darkest chapters of our life.

So keep facing challenges head-on and remember to take a break every now and then. Give yourself a pat on the back for big and small victories to boost your motivation.

Here’s to hoping that the next half of the year will bring happier moments.

