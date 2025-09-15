Beloved Sunda pangolin at Night Safari dies 7 years after being rescued in 2018

Sunda pangolin Berani dies from rare skin disease after 5 months of treatment

A beloved male Sunda pangolin at the Night Safari has died, about seven years after he was first rescued.

In a Facebook post on Monday (15 Sept), Mandai Wildlife Reserve (MWR) announced the death of Berani from a rare skin disease.

Sunda pangolin underwent surgery for broken leg

Berani, whose name meant “brave” in Malay, was named as such as he would need courage during his long road to recovery.

He came to MWR with a limp in July 2018 — the 15th of 30 pangolins rescued that year.

They found that his right hind leg had been fractured.

Despite the challenges of performing surgery on an animal of his size and species, the veterinary team completed a historic feat — the world’s first-known orthopaedic operation on a Sunda pangolin.

As the Sunda pangolin is critically endangered globally, there was no previous surgical reference case for the team to rely on — making the successful surgery all the more impressive.

His subsequent resilience in recovery also inspired the team, who shared the amazing story with Night Safari visitors.

Berani had remained in the care of MWS since.

Sunda pangolin dies after condition worsens

However, a few months ago, changes were noticed in Berani’s health.

He was then diagnosed with a rare skin disease.

He went through five months of intensive treatment.

But despite all efforts, his condition worsened and the “difficult decision” was made to let him go.

Berani’s keeper misses him

Mr Shahnom, his keeper, said Berani’s absence is “deeply felt”, with thoughts turning to him whenever he sees other pangolins.

He missed Berani’s “little antics and adorable face”, as he was one of the most playful pangolins there.

He would hug sticks and logs, and would wait at the door when keepers were coming in to feed him, Mr Shahnom noted, describing him as a “special” animal.

Berani will always be remembered, the keeper said, adding:

He will remain the most beautiful memory in my life.

In the post’s caption, MWS called Berani its “brave little warrior”, bidding farewell by saying:

Your spirit lives on, inspiring us in every step we take to protect the critically endangered Sunda pangolin.

Featured image adapted from Mandai Wildlife Reserve on Facebook.