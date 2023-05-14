Suntec Atrium Sale Has Up To 70% Off Branded Luggage, Gear Up For June Holidays

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Beloved Suitcase Brands On Sale At Suntec Luggage Atrium Sale

Holiday season is just around the corner and if you’re lucky, you’re probably deep in the throes of planning your next trip.

Whether you’re a last-minute packer or someone who plans way ahead, here’s a friendly reminder to pull your luggage out from the dark, dusty recesses of your home.

The lucky ones may find their baggage in pristine condition. But for some of us, there may be an array of issues — from wonky wheels to scratched-up surfaces.

For those who think it’s high time for a fresh airport look, Travelite has you covered with its upcoming Hottest Luggage Sale event at Suntec City from 15 to 28 May.

There, you’ll be able to find all kinds of branded luggage to suit all kinds of travel needs and preferences.

Stand out with colourful Pierre Cardin luggage

The baggage claim area at the airport is usually filled with plain suitcases in various dark tones.

With Pierre Cardin’s offerings at the upcoming sale, you’ll be standing out from the crowd — no more second-guessing if that generic-looking bag is yours as these sweet candy colours will catch your eye from a mile away.

This year, Travelite is introducing an eco-friendly range that’s not only fun to look at but also good for the environment.

The solid-coloured suitcases are made completely from recyclable plastic, meaning that you won’t feel bad for the earth when it inevitably needs to be replaced.

Don’t worry about the suitcase’s durability though — the material is still strong and lightweight.

The Pierre Cardin Eco-Friendly Expandable Trolley Case line is available in four different colours — cherry, lavender, turquoise, and black — and three sizes:

20” (55cm) — S$99 (U.P. S$319)

24” (64cm) — S$119 (U.P. S$349)

28” (74cm) — S$139 (U.P. S$379)

Those who need to bring a lot of bulky items on their travels — such as winterwear or multiple pairs of shoes (looking at you, sneakerheads) — can consider the Pierre Cardin Top-Opening Expandable Trolley Case collection instead.

These bags are slightly roomier with a unique top-opening feature and one large cavernous space instead of two divided compartments.

This means the luggage can be packed to its maximum capacity with no room to waste.

This range comes in muted hues of pastel yellow and sakura pink. There’s also a black option if you prefer a monochromatic aesthetic, as well as a classy rouge.

With a 20% discount at the Suntec sale, here are the prices you’ll get to enjoy:

20” (53cm) — S$143.20 (U.P. S$179)

25” (66cm) — S$167.20 (U.P. S$209)

29” (78cm) — S$191.20 (U.P. S$239)

Look forward to easily packing in your holiday wardrobe without having to play too much Tetris with your items.

Large Delsey luggage for heavy packers

However, if the previous sizes don’t cut it for you, the Delsey Titanium Hardside Expandable Luggage range may be a suitable alternative.

These big boys look like they’re built for heavy use, with a no-frills design and huge dimensions of up to 82cm — perfect for those going on long trips or just heavy packers in general.

What’s more, you don’t have to worry about buying an extra padlock to keep all your precious belongings safe.

The luggage not only features a built-in combination lock, but also a robust anti-theft double zip that makes it harder for thieves to break into your case.

This line is available in three sizes:

55cm — S$279 (U.P. S$560)

70cm — S$289 (U.P. S$580)

82cm — S$339 (U.P. S$680)

With all the extra space and security, the Delsey collection has a slightly higher price point.

However, if you’re carrying a ton of valuable cargo that you can’t bear to lose — and you’re working with a more generous budget — the investment will be worth it. After all, travelling with peace of mind is priceless.

Travel light with Wenger’s expandable suitcase

We can’t always have the best of both worlds. However, heavy packers who don’t want to lug around so much extra weight can actually do so thanks to Wenger’s Ultra-Light Expandable Trolley Case.

Weighing just 3.2kg on its own, the suitcase is lighter than the average luggage of the same size.

No more wrestling with cumbersome luggage as you make your way around a new country from the airport. Instead, save your energy for soaking in the sights and sounds.

So if you think there’s nothing worse than dragging heavy baggage fresh off a flight, this might just be the option for you.

Unlike the others, Wenger’s trolley case, which is on offer at S$159 (U.P. S$349) at The Hottest Luggage Sale, only comes in one size of 24” (68cm), but you can choose from yellow, black, or blue hues.

Brands & deals galore at The Hottest Luggage Sale at Suntec City

Regardless of what kind of traveller you are, there should be something for everyone at The Hottest Luggage Sale by Travelite at Suntec City.

Apart from the three brands listed above, there will be a plethora of other labels to choose from — from Beverly Hills Polo Club to Traveler’s Choice to Hedgren and more. You’ll definitely be spoilt for choice at the event.

If all this sounds right up your alley, here’s more information about the sale and how you can get there:

The Hottest Luggage Sale by Travelite

Address: Suntec City Atrium (Convention Centre), Level 1, Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038989

Dates: 15 May – 28 May

Opening Hours: 10am – 9.30pm daily

Nearest MRT Station: Esplanade

To find out more about the sale, visit Travelite’s website and give them a follow on Instagram or Facebook for all the latest updates.

Save more for experiences on your next trip

It’s no secret that going for holidays will leave a dent in your savings.

However, most of us are willing to part with the money because some things — like new experiences and a fresh outlook on life – simply can’t be bought. That said, it always helps to save money in other areas without compromising on quality or peace of mind.

So the next time you’re on a trip, kick back, relax, and leave all that baggage behind.

