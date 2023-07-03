Supermoon On 3 July Dazzles S’poreans Despite Cloud Cover, Netizens Say It’s Just Shy

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

First Supermoon Of 2023 Lights Up Night Sky On 3 July, Though Partially Obscured By Clouds

After a gap of about 11 months, a supermoon finally returned to Singapore’s skies on Monday (3 July).

Its return caused much excitement among photographers, many of whom strived to capture it in all its glory.

Though the supermoon was partially obscured by cloud cover, Singaporeans were dazzled by its size and brightness anyway.

Some even quipped that the supermoon was “shy”.

Supermoon on 3 July blocked by heavy cloud cover

On Monday (3 July), expert photographers shared shots of the buck moon taken that very night in the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group.

As the supermoon started surfacing after 7.13pm, heavy clouds blocked it.

This prompted more than one netizen to remark that the supermoon was “shy”.

Despite the overcast skies, many netizens managed to get atmospheric shots of the celestial body.

Perhaps due to dust in the sky, some photos portrayed the supermoon with a bright orange glow.

A photographer even took a shot of the supermoon peeking between buildings, shining defiantly amid the numerous obstacles.

Supermoon finally emerged from the clouds

Thankfully, photographers who preserved until after 8pm saw the supermoon finally emerge from the clouds in a stunning reveal.

This made one netizen comment that the supermoon was “playing hide and seek”.

Given the challenges, it’s admirable that many still managed to take staggering close-ups of the supermoon.

In fact, the sight of the supermoon drifting in and out of the clouds may have actually made for a more romantic photo.

One photographer even captured a breathtaking series of shots of the supermoon rising behind the clouds, the saturation of the photos making Singapore look otherworldly.

Another outstanding photo showed the supermoon behind the tip of the Marina Bay Sands Skypark.

Supermoon graced skies in other countries

Of course, the supermoon graced the skies in other countries as well.

In Calamba City, the Philippines, a photographer seemed not to have the cloud cover concerns of Singaporeans, getting an unobstructed shot of the supermoon at 7.10pm.

And over in New York City, a partially covered supermoon nevertheless outshone the Statue of Liberty’s famous torch.

Did you manage to catch the splendour of the buck moon on 3 July? Do share your photos with us if you have any.

