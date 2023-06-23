First Supermoon Of 2023 Will Rise On 3 July, Reaches Optimal Height At 9pm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

First Supermoon Of 2023 To Rise In Singapore Skies On 3 July, Three More To Appear This Year

The most recent supermoon that entranced Singaporeans occurred on 11 Aug 2022, and we’ve yet to see a similar sight this year.

Thus, moongazers should be anticipating the supermoon that’s rising on 3 July — the first one this year.

The best time to take a good photo of it would be at 9pm, when it reaches its optimal height.

3 July supermoon will be a buck moon

The supermoon on 3 July will be a buck moon, according to the Science Centre Observatory as reported by The Straits Times (ST).

According to the BBC, the full moon in July is nicknamed the “buck moon”, as it appears when new antlers appear on buck deer.

A supermoon occurs when the full Moon or new Moon occurs near the Moon’s closest approach to Earth, says timeanddate.com.

The super buck moon on 3 July will pass by some 362,000km away from the Earth at its nearest.

Supermoon will rise from 7.13pm

Singapore photographers who want to snap the perfect shot of the buck moon should get ready from 7.13pm on 3 July.

That’s because it’s predicted to start rising at that time from the southeast.

The buck moon will reach its “optimal height” from 9pm onwards, the Science Centre Observatory said.

This will be the best time for most people to get a good view of it without being blocked by buildings or trees.

It will then hit its highest point at 1.25am the next day, before descending in the southwest.

As dawn takes over, the buck moon will set at 7.40am.

3 July supermoon will be first of four in 2023

If for some reason you miss the 3 July buck moon, don’t fret.

There will be three more chances to catch a supermoon this year.

In fact, August will be bookended with two of them — the sturgeon moon on 1 Aug and the blue moon on 31 Aug.

The final supermoon in 2023 will be the harvest moon on 29 Sep.

Last buck moon was in July 2022

The last buck moon to grace our skies was on 13 Jul last year, though it was largely obscured by clouds.

However, a skilful photographer managed to capture it rising behind the Changi Airport control tower two days later.

The final supermoon of 2022 was the Sturgeon Moon on 11 Aug, though.

Thankfully, the skies were clear enough for many photographers to capture it in its full glory.

Hopefully, we’ll be treated to more stunning shots of the buck moon on 3 July.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shaji Eapen on Facebook.