Supermoon To Grace S’pore Skies On 13 Jul, Will Be Largest Moon Of 2022

Singaporeans Can Snap Pictures Of The Huge Supermoon On 13 July

The rare strawberry supermoon may have taken us by surprise last month. But if you prefer to be prepared, here’s a heads up on the next supermoon that will be gracing our skies.

According to NASA, the supermoon phenomenon will occur at 5pm today (July 13). The moon will be at its closest point to the Earth in 2022, so it’ll look bigger and brighter than usual.

Here’s what you need to know if you don’t want to miss it.

Supermoon to grace Singapore skies

The moon will apparently be positioned at its closest point to the Earth on 13 Jul.

Since the moon moves around the Earth in an elliptical orbit, its average distance to our planet varies at all times. However, it’ll have the closest average distance (perigee) of 363,396 km and the farthest average distance (apogee) being 405,504 km tonight, according to Malay Mail.

When a supermoon takes place, the full moon looks 7 per cent larger than a normal full moon. Additionally, it will also appear 30 per cent brighter and 14 per cent larger than a micromoon.

NASA reports the full moon will appear full for around three days from Tuesday to Friday. Fret not, if you missed it tonight, because the phenomenon may last for a few days.

Looking forward for bigger & brighter moon this week

Every now and then, celestial events take us by surprise and make our evenings a lot better.

Much like other supermoons, you’ll likely be able to observe this phenomenon from your own home. Just take a break and look up at the sky, then you’ll notice that it’s larger and brighter than usual.

Perhaps you can take a few pictures to commemorate the event and share it in the comments too.

