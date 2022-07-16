S’pore Photographer Captures Supermoon Rising Behind Changi Control Tower, Red Hues Add Eerie Vibes

Photographer Captures ‘Super Buck Moon’ Hovering Ominously Behind Changi Control Tower

In June, Singapore’s moon gazers were transfixed by the appearance of a rare strawberry supermoon.

More excitement was in store this month, though, as another supermoon was slated to grace our skies.

One lucky and skillful photographer managed to capture it rising behind the iconic Changi Airport Control Tower.

The red hue of the supermoon gave the photos an eerie vibe, reminiscent of a cataclysmic event.

Sequential photos show supermoon behind Changi Control Tower

Photographer Mervyn Soon shared the stunning photos on CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore group on Facebook, indicating that he took them on Friday (15 Jul) night.

The sequential shots show the supermoon rising slowly behind the Control Tower, beginning when it looks like it’s sitting atop the brim.

As it rises, the scene starts to become apocalyptic, the supermoon an ominous presence behind the tower.

At one point, the red hue of the supermoon makes it seem like it’s entered the dark side (i.e. Star Wars). The tower might even be obliterated by a Death Star at any moment. It’s intimidating and glorious at the same time.

As the supermoon rises above the tower, it starts to be obscured by clouds, but its lower half can still be seen shining brightly.

In his second Facebook post, Mr Soon said the supermoon broke out of the layer of clouds. It’s now high above the tower.

Even partly covered, the supermoon has a spellbinding luminescence.

He finishes off with the unencumbered supermoon in its full glory, juxtapositioned perfectly above one of Singapore’s national symbols.

One may never see another scene that’s so surreal yet so uniquely Singaporean.

Supermoon was largest in 2022

The supermoon, dubbed the “super buck moon”, was eagerly anticipated as it was supposed to be the largest and most lustrous moon in 2022.

That’s because the moon would have been at its closest point to the Earth this year on Wednesday (13 Jul). Thus, it should’ve looked bigger and brighter than usual.

The full moon in July is nicknamed the “buck moon”, as it appears when new antlers appear on buck deer, according to the BBC.

However, heavy cloud cover on that day meant that most Singaporeans missed seeing a clear view of the supermoon, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Supermoon made a comeback at Changi Tower

Fortunately, NASA forecasted that the moon would stick around for about three days.

Thus, it made a comeback in Changi on 15 Jul, just in time for Mr Soon to snap his unforgettable photos.

It also helped that he found a good spot, giving him an unblocked view from afar.

Kudos for the stunning shots

Kudos to Mr Soon for his stunning shots, and for sharing them with the Internet.

Thanks to him, those who missed the super buck moon can feel like they were there to experience it, just by looking at his photos.

Did you manage to take photos of the unearthly sight? Do share them with us if you did.

Featured image adapted from Mervyn Soon on Facebook and Facebook.