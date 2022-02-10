Sweden Scraps Covid-19 Testing & Lifts Pandemic Restrictions

It has been more than 2 years since the start of the pandemic and many Singaporeans have understandably longed for a return to normalcy. While new variants have delayed the lifting of restrictions in many countries, it seems Sweden has made significant progress in that aspect.

On Wednesday (9 Feb), Sweden announced that it will be lifting most of its pandemic restrictions and scrapping most of its Covid-19 testing efforts.

While cases remain relatively high, the authorities believe the coronavirus is not a critical threat anymore.

Sweden scraps most Covid-19 restrictions

According to New York Times, Sweden suspended most of its Covid-19 restrictions on Wednesday (9 Feb).

Some of the scrapped restrictions include mobile city-square tent sites, drive-in swab centres, and home-delivered test kits.

Healthcare and elderly workers can still get a free PCR test if they are symptomatic. Others, however, will only be encouraged to stay home if they exhibit Covid-19 symptoms, reports Associated Press.

In addition, the government has removed limits on the number of people gathering in restaurants, stadiums, and large indoor venues.

Swedish citizens urged to remain responsible

At the time of writing, Sweden has about 884,381 active Covid-19 infections.

In a press conference earlier this month, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said that while the pandemic is not yet over, the country is headed to a “new phase”.

Sweden’s health minister also believes the coronavirus should no longer be considered a threat to their society, reports South China Morning Post.

Even though “record numbers” of residents are testing positive for the Omicron strain, the hospitals are less strained relative to previous surges.

While most of the restrictions will be scrapped, Swedes are reminded to remain responsible.

They can easily purchase their own antigen tests in supermarkets and pharmacies to check whether they are infected with the virus.

A sign that Covid-19 is coming to an end?

Living with Covid-19 hasn’t been easy for all of us.

While Singapore isn’t quite ready to ease prevailing safety restrictions, we’re glad to see other countries doing so, perhaps signalling the end of the pandemic.

Nonetheless, we hope the transition will be successful and that their residents can regain some form of normalcy again.

