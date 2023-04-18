NEA Steps Up Table Littering Enforcement From 1 Jun, Repeat Offenders Will Be Fined Or Charged

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Table Littering Offenders Will Get Advisories, Fines Or Be Charged From 1 Jun 2023

Since 2021, diners at hawker centres have been required to clear their trays after dining. The movement expanded to coffeeshops and food courts in 2022.

The take-up rate has been successful, with 90% of people clearing their trays. Most people are doing their part, says the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a press release.

Though the number is good, NEA will be stepping up enforcement against those who do not return their trays and crockery.

From 1 Jun, officers will take down the particulars of diners who aren’t returning trays and give written warnings to first-time offenders. Repeat offenders can be fined or charged in court.

Written advisory for first-time table littering offenders from 1 Jun

Currently, first-time offenders are given an informal advisory when they fail to return their trays and crockery.

“The stepped-up enforcement aims to ensure that the good efforts of the majority (over 90 per cent) of diners who return their used trays and crockery are not marred by the inconsiderate behaviour of the minority,” NEA said in a press release.

However, it won’t take action against those who are less abled, the frail elderly, and children. These groups are “clearly unable to clear their tables”, NEA explained.

NEA and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) have issued two written warnings as of 31 Mar 2023. Nobody’s been charged or fined yet.

Since 2021, the average Tray and Crockery Return Rate (TCRR) at hawker centres has increased from 65% in 2021 to 90% today.

As for coffeeshops and food courts, the TCRR has remained at around 90%.

NEA to deploy surveillance cameras at littering hotspots

Separately, NEA will step up enforcement at littering hotspots and deploy remote surveillance cameras from Apr 2023.

NEA said it issued an average of 18,700 tickets for littering and high-rise littering from 2020 to 2022.

Corrective Work Orders (CWO), which have been introduced at city areas in Chinatown and Tanjong Pagar since Nov 2022, will also take place at Farrer Park from July 2023.

“CWO serves to remind recalcitrant offenders of the impact of littering and the difficulties faced by cleaners,” said NEA.

“Everyone has a part to play in keeping Singapore clean,” it added. “NEA and SFA will continue to reach out to members of the public to do so, and will take enforcement action against offenders.”

