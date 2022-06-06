Man Stabbed With 20cm Tactical Harpoon At Ming Arcade In Orchard, 10 Arrested

Police Find 23-Year-Old Man With Tactical Harpoon Stuck In His Back At Ming Arcade

Most of the time, when we hear about stabbing cases, it involves a common weapon like a knife.

However, a man in Singapore was recently attacked with something a little less conventional — a tactical harpoon.

Police have since taken nine men into custody for their suspected involvement in the assault. Two of the assailants will be charged in court today (6 Jun) and face up to seven years’ jail if convicted.

A 19-year-old was also arrested as the accomplice of one of the assailants in a separate case involving a parang at Labrador Park.

Man stabbed with 20cm tactical harpoon at Ming Arcade

At about 4.37am last Saturday (4 Jun), police responded to a stabbing case at Ming Arcade on Cuscaden Road near Orchard.

When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man bleeding profusely with a 20cm tactical harpoon stuck in his back.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that the victim was conscious when taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

His two attackers fled the scene, but police eventually tracked them down through surveillance footage and follow-up investigations.

One of the Ming Arcade assailants was seen with a parang at Labrador Park

While searching for the Ming Arcade attackers, police noticed that one of the suspects was also involved in another case at Labrador Park, which took place later that day at 8.45am.

According to The Straits Times (ST), he allegedly wielded a parang. He had a 19-year-old accomplice with him, and they both fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police identified the 19-year-old through surveillance footage and took him into custody. The two Ming Arcade assailants were also arrested, along with seven others suspected of being involved in the stabbing incident.

All 10 men are suspected of being members of unlawful societies.

The two assailants will be charged in court today (6 Jun) for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon. If convicted, they may be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or any combination of these penalties.

As for the 19-year-old, he will be charged on the same day with weapon possession. If found guilty, he faces up to three years in jail and six strokes of the cane.

Further investigations are ongoing for all three of them, as well as for the remaining seven suspects.

Wishing the victim a smooth recovery

It’s unclear what happened to warrant such a brutal attack, but at least there were no more victims, and the injury wasn’t fatal. It’s chilling to think of the outcome should there have been deadlier weapons involved.

We commend the police for taking swift action and arresting the suspects so quickly.

We also hope the victim has a smooth recovery and that there will be no lasting negative effects from the wound.

Featured image adapted from Streetdirectory.