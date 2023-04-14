Taekwondo Teacher In Taiwan Leaves Young Student With Severe Bruises, Gets Coaching Licence Suspended

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Taekwondo Coach Accused Of Leaving Severe Bruises On Student

A female taekwondo instructor in Hsinchu, Taiwan has been accused of physically abusing her students.

The beating left at least one of them with extensive bruises on their backside.

According to reports, she punished the students as she was unhappy with their movements.

As a result, her coaching licence will be suspended and she could face a fine of up to NT$600,000 (S$26,100).

Taekwondo teacher beat students due to ‘wrong moves’

SET News reported that the incident came to light on 31 Mar through a Facebook post.

A parent of one of the students posted a shocking image of their child’s backside, which had large angry contusions all over.

Apparently, the coach had punished the student for executing the “wrong moves” by beating the child’s buttocks.

She had hit the child so severely that he was left traumatised and couldn’t walk properly.

The parent stated that their son was so distressed that he had to take antidepressants, The Liberty Times reported.

However, the taekwondo academy allegedly has not taken any action against the abusive coach.

According to SET News, apart from the one child, the coach had allegedly hit four others.

Allegedly beat student’s buttocks at least 15 times

The Liberty Times notes that the incident reportedly occurred earlier last month on 8 Mar.

On that fateful day, the taekwondo teacher pulled aside five students to a small room within the school.

The youngest of the students was in upper kindergarten, while the oldest was 10 years old.

During the beating, the children were reportedly not allowed to cry, scream, or try to dodge the blows.

Otherwise, the coach would just beat them even harder.

The parent also accused the instructor of beating their son’s buttocks “at least 15 times with at least two rods of different thicknesses”.

One of them was supposedly a rolling pin measuring around 4cm in diameter.

The beating left the son with severe contusions on both his buttocks and he was unable to walk the next day.

He needed to go to the emergency department for an X-ray, and the bruises did not fade even after 15 days.

In addition to the physical damage, the boy experienced nightmares.

He would also burst into tears, blaming himself for no reason.

Abusive taekwondo coach faces fine of up to S$26K

On Thursday (13 Apr), the Central News Agency reported that the Hsinchu City Government is aware of the incident.

For violating the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act, the coach could face a fine of between NT$60,000 (S$2,610) and NT$600,000 (S$26,100).

A government spokesperson also confirmed that the instructor no longer has her licence and has ceased all lessons.

United Daily News added that the government intends to conduct investigations into such academies and suspend those that do not comply with the rules.

The spokesperson emphasised that the government will continue to protect youths and will not tolerate any child abuse.

