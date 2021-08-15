Taiwan Abs Buns Go Viral For Their Genius Packaging

Taiwan is a food lover’s haven, with delicious and affordable street food at every turn.

To stand out in that competitive environment, it’ll take more than just good food — you’ll need great marketing.

One Taiwan bakery in Taichung has certainly aced it by marketing their buns as abs, much to the amusement of many.

Netizens said that the packaging makes the buns look practically irresistible.

Abs buns at Wu Pao Chun Bakery in Taiwan

On Friday (13 Aug), a lady in Taiwan walked into Wu Pao Chun Bakery at Taichung intending to get a simple toast.

However, a more alluring option soon caught her eye.

In a genius marketing move, the bakery had packaged their buns as abs and they look deliciously convincing.

The low-carb buns were sold in packs of 6 with the packaging designed as a person seemingly pulling up his shirt to reveal the glorious “six-packs”.

Tickled by the amusing packaging, the lady then snapped a photo of it and took to Facebook to share about it.

Others, such as this netizen on Twitter, also spotted the six-packs from a mile away.

According to a clerk’s explanation, the buns are for the health-conscious, with wheat flour imported from Japan and containing 40% less sugar.

That makes sense because if you wanna get a cut like that, making food sacrifices is vital.

Netizens say it’s ingenious marketing

The Facebook post quickly went viral, garnering over 64,000 shares at the time of writing.

Many netizens said the marketing was ingenious and made them want to buy some buns of their own.

Some praised that the packaging was very creative and certainly will catch the attention of buyers.

This netizen even said that these are truly their kind of six-pack abs.

Great marketing strategy for low-carb buns

It’s tough to stand out in a crowd especially in a place so saturated with good food.

But Wu Pao Chun Bakery has certainly found an abs-olutely bun-derful marketing strategy for their low-carb buns.

What other amusing packaging have you come across before? Share with us in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Twitter.