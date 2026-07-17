Tampines 1 shopper puzzled after favourite stores appear to close suddenly, mall confirms ongoing refresh

Tampines 1 shopper notices favourite brands disappearing, asks what is happening

A shopper was left puzzled after discovering that several familiar brands at Tampines 1 appeared to have disappeared almost overnight, prompting them to ask: “What’s going on?”

TikTok user @lifewith_yui shared photos on 14 July showing several storefronts at the mall covered by hoardings.

According to the original poster (OP), the affected outlets included some of their favourite brands, such as Popeyes, Awfully Chocolate, and Lau Wang Claypot Delights.

Whole area ‘seemed like a ghost town’

Speaking to MS News, the OP said they first noticed the apparent closures on the evening of 13 July while heading to Popeyes for dinner.

“I was in complete shock as there were no prior notices stating they would be closing down,” they said.

That whole stretch of Level 3 seemed like a ghost town as all the shops were closed.

The OP added that Japanese variety store Daiso was previously located beside Popeyes.

It announced its move to Century Square on 9 June before closing its Tampines 1 outlet after 21 June.

They had also visited Popeyes in early July and Lau Wang in late June, making the apparent closures feel especially sudden.

Netizens assure OP that outlets are renovating

The TikTok post has since drawn responses from fellow netizens, many of whom reassured the OP that the outlets were only temporarily closed for upgrading works.

One netizen pointed out that Awfully Chocolate had simply moved to the second floor of the mall.

Another commenter said the brands were merely “upgrading/renovating”, much to the OP’s relief.

The discussion also prompted some users to bring up other recent changes in the area.

One TikTok user lamented the departures of Long John Silver’s and McDonald’s from neighbouring Tampines Mall.

Another netizen noted that brands such as Mixue and Mr Youtiao had also exited Century Square.

Outlets confirm temporary renovation works

The outlets have since clarified that they are undergoing renovation rather than shutting down permanently.

Awfully Chocolate has relocated to Level 2, while Popeyes and Lau Wang have announced temporary renovation works on their respective Facebook pages.

The OP also noted that a newly opened Chinese food stall beside Popeyes, which had begun operations only about a month earlier, was similarly closed for renovation.

The closures appear to be part of a broader refresh at Tampines 1.

In response to MS News’ queries, the mall said it is reconfiguring selected spaces to introduce new concepts and rejuvenate the overall shopping experience for the Tampines community.

Tampines 1 confirmed that Awfully Chocolate has moved to Level 2, while Lau Wang Claypot Delights and Popeyes are set to return.

“We remain committed to continuously curating a diverse and relevant tenant mix that meets the evolving needs of our shoppers,” a Tampines 1 spokesperson said.

“The refreshed concepts and offerings will be introduced progressively from the fourth quarter of this year, and we look forward to sharing more details in due course.”

Also read: McDonald’s at Tampines Mall closes down with farewell party, pays tribute to long-serving staff & loyal customer

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @lifewith_yui on TikTok.