McDonald’s at Tampines Mall closes down with farewell party, pays tribute to long-serving staff & loyal customer

Fans bid emotional farewell to McDonald’s Tampines Mall on 8 March

After McDonald’s said that it was closing down at Tampines Mall on 8 March, several customers expressed sadness at the demise of the long-standing outlet.

This might have prompted the fast-food chain to organise a farewell party where the public could say a proper goodbye after 30 years of memories.

McDonald’s invites public to farewell party at Tampines Mall

Two days before, McDonald’s posted the invite on Facebook, stating that the party would be held from 6pm to 8pm on Sunday — its final day of operations.

Touting it as “one last meet-up”, it said there would be games, a photo booth, meet and greets as well as “more surprises”.

The chain added that Easties would have felt like they “grew up together” at the outlet, heading there for various meet-ups such as study sessions and late-night hangouts.

Fans share photos of farewell party

Afterwards, a customer who went to the party shared on the Can Eat! SG Facebook group that she was “very emotional” to witness the outlet’s closure as it was “the most familiar place to greet you before entering the mall from the MRT station”.

According to her photos, an appreciation wall was set up for people to leave notes.

A board was passed around for people to pen down their memories of the place, shared a Reddit user.

Another netizen posted that McDonaldland characters also made an appearance, including Birdie, Grimace and Hamburglar — but curiously not Ronald McDonald himself.

One of the activities was a spin-the-wheel game where prizes such as surprise gifts were up for grabs.

McDonald’s pays tribute to long-serving staff & loyal customer

More heartwarmingly, McDonald’s paid tribute to those who supported the outlet from the very beginning.

Two long-serving aunties who had worked there since day one were presented with a cake and some presents.

They also gave something to “the most loyal customer” of the outlet.

McDonald’s Tampines Mall closes with a countdown

As the lights started to dim, the manager was seen informing customers that they were taking last orders, according to a TikTok video.

She also thanked them for their support as they said their goodbyes.

The staff, who will probably be dispersed across other outlets, took a last team photo in front of the appreciation wall.

When its final moment came, staff and customers even started a countdown, at the end of which someone sang the iconic McDonald’s jingle.

The lights finally went dark, but the customer said she was glad that there was a proper farewell party “so that all customers can participate as a closure”.

Though the Tampines Mall outlet is officially closed, there are three other outlets within walking distance located in:

Block 513 Tampines Central 1 (near CPF Building)

Tampines Bus Interchange

Our Tampines Hub

