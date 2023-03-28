Non-Tiled Parts Of Tampines BTO Lift Lobbies Painted White, Public Urged To Respect Residents’ Privacy

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Non-Tiled Portions Of Infamous Tampines BTO Lift Lobbies Painted White

If you’ve been keeping up with the news, you would likely be familiar with the red Tampines BTO lift lobbies that broke the internet for their supposedly ‘eerie’ vibes.

The ceilings and some of the walls were subsequently painted white following feedback from the public.

Later, the BTO gained attention again, this time for providing a striking backdrop for cool photoshoots.

Following the series of events, MP for Tampines GRC Baey Yam Keng turned to social media to share an update on the Tampines GreenVines estate.

He also urged members of the public to accord residents their privacy.

Non-tiled portions of Tampines BTO lift lobbies painted white

In his post, Mr Baey shared that the non-tiled walls and ceilings of the lift lobbies will be painted white.

The lobbies will, however, still retain parts of their original unique look as the red, yellow, and blue tiled portions will be left as they are.

Pictures accompanying his post reveal how the white works to dampen the original creepy atmosphere of the red lift lobby.

After painting, the white lighting becomes more apparent, dispelling the spooky red hue the lift lobbies had before.

Similarly, the blue lift lobbies are brightened-up with the white walls.

As are the yellow ones.

For comparison, here is how the yellow lift lobby looked prior to the paintwork.

Public urged to accord residents their privacy

In addition, Mr Baey acknowledged the inflow of visitors swinging by the Tampines GreenVines development to snap some “artistic photos”.

He added that he welcomes them since HDB blocks are public spaces. However, the MP urged everyone to bear in mind that there are residential properties adjacent to the lift lobbies.

Thus, he requested that visitors keep their volumes down and not “intrude into their living spaces” so as to avoid disturbing residents.

Mr Baey also reminded them to be cautious since renovations are ongoing for many units.

Netizens lament loss of creativity

In the comments section of Mr Baey’s post, multiple netizens expressed their satisfaction with the refreshed look, quipping that it looks more pleasant.

Some netizens also jested that the refreshed blue lift lobby was reminiscent of a swimming pool.

Others applauded the relevant authorities for taking public feedback into consideration.

However, there were those who expressed disappointment over the changes made.

They lamented that creativity was stifled and there was no room left for experimentation.

What do you think? Do you prefer the old or refreshed look? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Baey Yam Keng 马炎庆 on Facebook.