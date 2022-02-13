Tan Chuan-Jin Addresses Workers’ Party Statement On COP Findings

Upon the release of recommendations by the Committee of Privileges (COP) on Thursday (10 Feb), Workers’ Party leaders Pritam Singh and Faisal Manap learnt they would be referred to prosecutors for further investigation.

WP subsequently noted the COP’s recommendations with “grave concern”, saying the party would persevere and continue building a democratic society in Singapore.

In response, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin said WP’s statement suggested that the recommendations would affect Singapore’s democracy.

While the COP could’ve imposed sanctions on Mr Singh and Mr Faisal over their conduct, Mr Tan rebutted that they now have the best chance to prove their innocence in the court of law.

Tan Chuan-Jin says Pritam & Faisal’s conduct before COP was potentially criminal

According to Mr Tan’s statement on 11 Feb, the Workers’ Party Facebook post suggested that COP’s recommendations would affect the building of a democratic society.

The findings of the COP are based on objective evidence, which is available to all to see.

“The COP looked at the conduct of Mr Singh and Mr Faisal. Their conduct before the COP amounts to potential criminal offences,” he said.

He stressed that the motion on COP’s findings and recommendations would be debated and decided on their merits in public view. Hence, he found it “regrettable” that there were attempts to politicise the matter before this.

Pritam & Faisal now have the best chance to vindicate themselves

Mr Tan said the Parliament has the power to impose sanctions on Mr Singh and Mr Faisal after reviewing evidence and their conduct at COP hearings:

Mr Singh lied under oath

He guided Ms Khan to carry on with her untruths

Mr Faisal repeatedly refused to answer the COP’s questions even though he was warned that his actions would constitute contempt of Parliament.

However, instead of imposing sanctions, it was recommended that the WP leaders be referred to the Public Prosecutor.

This way, if charges were brought, both of them have the chance to defend themselves in the court of law.

This process will give Mr Singh and Mr Faisal the best chance to vindicate themselves, if they are indeed innocent. This is how democracy should work.

Mr Tan added that it would be a perversion of democracy for an MP to lie under oath without facing the consequences.

The courts will decide if Pritam & Faisal would face charges

The fate of Mr Singh and Mr Faisal now lies in the hands of the courts, regardless of the COP’s findings.

The latest development has understandably caused unrest among WP’s supporters.

But until the court has delivered their judgement, Mr Singh and Mr Faisal should do their best to defend themselves when the need arises.

If you’ve missed the news, you can watch a summary of the COP’s recommendations here.

