Alice In Borderland Actress Tao Tsuchiya Announces Marriage & Pregnancy On 1 Jan

Tao Tsuchiya Announces Marriage & Pregnancy With Ryota Katayose

Unsurprisingly, the second season of Japanese survival series Alice In Borderland on Netflix has caught the world by storm.

On Sunday (1 Jan), actress Tao Tsuchiya, who plays Yuzuha Usagi in the show, welcomed the new year by announcing her marriage and pregnancy on Instagram.

In her post, she revealed that she had been preparing for the marriage for some time before discovering that she was pregnant.

On Sunday (1 Jan), both Tsuchiya and her future husband Ryota Katayose shared the happy news on their Instagram accounts.

Katayose is a 28-year-old singer from Generations from Exile Tribe, a Japanese dance and vocal group.

While the couple did not disclose the exact date of their marriage, they shared about their support for each other over the years.

Since we first met, during all these years, we have continued to help and support each other with much respect, stimulating each other throughout various milestones as individual artists.

Before learning about Tsuchiya’s pregnancy, they were already preparing for their marriage.

“We would be very grateful if you would kindly support and continue to watch over us,” they said.

Couple were co-stars in 2017 drama

Previously, the couple co-starred in the 2017 drama My Brother Loves Me Too Much.

According to Japanese media outlet Josei Seven, they first reported the couple’s relationship two years ago.

The couple then introduced strict rules to avoid getting caught on dates by the media.

Although they first met in 2016 during filming, they only started dating in 2019.

Wishing the couple a joyful marriage and smooth pregnancy

It’s amazing that Tsuchiya and Katayose decided to introduce the new year with such happy news.

Hence, we congratulate the couple on their upcoming marriage and their new addition to the family. We hope that Tsuchiya has a smooth pregnancy ahead.

Featured image adapted from @taotsuchiya_official on Instagram & @cloverblossoms_ on Twitter.