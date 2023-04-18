Man Accuses Taxi Driver At JB Central Of Overcharging, Allegedly Gets Strangled

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Accuses Taxi Driver In JB Of Overcharging Taxi Fare, Allegedly Gets Strangled

There are times when taxi fare rates can seem quite exorbitant, but this is never a reason to resort to violence.

Recently, a taxi driver outside Johor Bahru Central informed a passenger that it would cost RM60 (S$18) to send him to Larkin bus terminal.

The passenger felt that the driver was overcharging him and chose to ask other cabbies about their fares.

Feeling outraged, the driver confronted the man and apparently tried to strangle him. Thankfully, the man shouted for help, and a few police officers broke the fight up.

Taxi driver wanted to charge man RM60 for ride to Larkin bus terminal

In a post shared on the 新加坡大声公 Singapore Shout-out Facebook page, the OP shared that he was at the taxi stand outside Johor Bahru Central waiting for his ride to arrive.

While waiting, he saw a young man ask one of the taxi drivers about the taxi fare.

The driver informed him that it would cost RM60 (S$18.11) to drive him to Larkin bus terminal.

The young man felt that the driver was overcharging him, and decided to ask the other taxi drivers about their taxi fare rates.

The taxi driver strangled man after feeling provoked

The taxi driver then confronted him suddenly, asking him what price he would consider reasonable. The man noted that the journey would only cost RM12 (S$3.62) if he booked a ride on Grab.

Hearing this, the driver felt provoked and shouted at him. The young man also shouted back at him. As they argued, the driver allegedly strangled the young man and suffocated him.

The young man tried to shout for help. Thankfully, a few traffic police officers saw what had happened and ordered the driver to let go.

Other taxi drivers allegedly did not try to help

However, the OP noted that while the driver and the young man were arguing, none of the other drivers tried to break up the fight.

Apparently, even when the young man asked them to be his witnesses, they simply sat and laughed.

The OP seemed rather enraged by the entire situation, hoping that the taxi driver would get the punishment he deserves.

