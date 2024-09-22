Taxi driver uses body to block car at Yew Tee, accuses driver of hit-and-run

Taxi driver physically blocks car from leaving at Yew Tee, claims hit-and-run on his taxi

A confrontation unfolded near Yew Tee MRT station when a taxi driver physically blocked a car from leaving, claiming the vehicle had hit his taxi and attempted to flee.

The incident allegedly took place on Choa Chu Kang Drive at the intersection with Choa Chu Kang North 6 on 19 Sept.

A pedestrian filmed the scene, capturing the moment the taxi driver, dressed in an orange shirt, stood in the middle of the road pointing at the car.

When the white car tried to switch lanes and drive off, the taxi driver rushed forward, slamming both hands on its hood to stop it.

In the video, the taxi driver was seen pointing at the car’s driver before winding up his right arm, seemingly threatening to punch.

As the white car tried to inch forward again, the driver continued to block it with his body while taking photos or videos of the number plate.

Pedestrian steps in, advises taxi driver not to block the car

“Alamak,” the pedestrian who was filming muttered to himself before approaching the taxi driver.

“Bro, just take a photo then report only, don’t need [to] do all this,” he said, gesturing for the driver to step away from the car.

The taxi driver followed the advice and moved to the side. The white car then sped off, running a red light in the process.

The taxi driver claimed the car had hit his taxi and was trying to flee the scene.

The pedestrian advised him to call the Traffic Police instead of physically confronting the car.

The person who filmed the video added in the post’s caption that he had seen the taxi with scratches and a damaged right rearview mirror.

In response to an MS News query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and that they were looking into the matter.

