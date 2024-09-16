Woman seen blocking car at Second Link claims she was forced out of lane, wasn’t trying to cut queue

Woman who blocked car at Second Link says other vehicle forced her out of her lane, shares dashcam footage

On Sunday (15 Sept), a viral video of a woman blocking a car with her body on the Second Link sparked heated debate online.

In the footage, the woman stood in front of another vehicle, physically stopping it while motioning for her own car to cut into the lane.

Despite the camcar inching forward in an attempt to get her to move, she remained steadfast.

She also made several rude gestures towards the camcar, further fuelling outrage among netizens.

Later that day, the woman in question took to Facebook to share her side of the story.

She uploaded dashcam footage from her husband’s car, aiming to clear her name and show the full context of the incident.

Allegedly forced out of her lane at Second Link

In her post, the woman explained that the incident began after passing through the toll booth.

After merging into the leftmost lane behind a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), a black car suddenly appeared on the right, seemingly trying to cut in.

She claimed this forced her car out of the lane and dangerously close to the barricades.

As the situation escalated, she got out of her car to prevent the black vehicle from pushing them further towards the road barriers.

The woman stated that her actions were intended to prevent an accident, not to cut the queue.

Following this confrontation, her husband managed to merge back into the lane behind the MPV, allowing traffic to proceed.

Woman says actions were forced by situation

In her Facebook post, the woman explained that she posted the video to clear her name and accused netizens of cyberbullying without knowing the full story.

She also criticised the other driver for distorting the facts online by suggesting that her car cut in inconsiderately.

Speaking to 8world News, she reiterated that the black car repeatedly honked and forced them out of their lane, nearly pushing them into the barricades.

In response to the dangerous situation, she exited her car to confront the driver and ask about their intentions.

While she can be seen speaking in the original dashcam footage, the lack of audio means her exact words are not clear.

The woman also claimed that the driver attempted to intimidate her by driving forward but eventually stopped, which she attributed to the presence of an elderly woman on board.

She admitted that her actions were risky but insisted they were a last resort due to the circumstances.

Although she and her husband frequently travel between Malaysia and Singapore, they had never encountered such a situation before.

Many netizens remain unconvinced despite new footage

Despite the release of new footage, many netizens continue to believe the woman is at least partially to blame for the incident.

One commenter suggested she should file a police report, arguing that both parties were at fault.

They criticised the black car for forcing its way in without signalling but also condemned her for getting out of her vehicle to block the car with her body.

In response, the woman insisted that the black car was entirely at fault for initially barging into her lane.

Another commenter claimed that the lanes on the Second Link after the toll merge to the right, suggesting that the woman was actually cutting into the black car’s lane rather than the other way around.

The woman countered by urging people to review the video again and maintained that the other driver had cut into her lane and forced her car out.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.

