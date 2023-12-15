7 Taxi Drivers Fined For Overcharging At MBS & Changi Airport, 2 Exceeded Meter By S$20 Or More

Taxi Drivers Caught Overcharging At MBS & Changi Airport, 4 Will Have Licences Revoked Or Suspended

Recently, it was reported that tourists at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) had been preyed upon by taxi touts allegedly overcharging for rides.

Since then, the authorities have taken action and caught seven taxi drivers who overcharged, or attempted to overcharge, passengers at MBS as well as Changi Airport.

Two of these cabbies exceeded the metered fare by S$20 or more.

Taxi drivers caught overcharging at MBS & airport from Sep-Dec

In a news release on Friday (15 Dec), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said enforcement action was taken against the seven cabbies on the same day.

Their offences took place between September and early December at MBS and Changi Airport.

Four of them collected excessive fares from their passengers, while the other three demanded excessive fares but the would-be passengers turned them down and didn’t take the ride.

2 cabbies collected S$20 or more above metered fare

Among the group of four cabbies, two of them collected a fare that was S$20 or more above the metered fare.

The other two collected a fare that was less than S$20 above the metered fare.

All of them were given the option to pay a fine and get demerit points instead of being charged in court.

If they accept the offer, they will be penalised as follows:

4 cabbies will get licences revoked or suspended

While all four cabbies will be fined S$500, the demerit points they’ll receive will determine their future as taxi drivers.

That’s because under LTA’s Vocational Licence Demerit Points System, cabbies who accumulate of six demerit points or more will have their vocational licence suspended.

Those who rack up 21 demerit points or more will get their vocational licence revoked.

Thus, the two who collected S$20 or more above the metered fare will stand to have their licences revoked, while the other two will get suspended.

3 other cabbies will be fined S$100

The remaining three cabbies, whose would-be passengers turned down the excessive fares, will also be punished.

LTA has offered them the opportunity to pay a S$100 fine and get three demerit points.

If the seven cabbies don’t accept, they will be charged in court under Section 41(7) of the Public Transport Council Act 1987.

That section says that it’s an offence for drivers to collect excessive or inconsistent fares.

Those found guilty of this offence face a jail term of up to six months and/or a fine of up to S$2,000.

LTA helping MBS stop overcharging by taxi drivers

Besides going after the culprits, LTA is also helping to improve the touting and overcharging situation at MBS.

The agency is working with the integrated resort to enhance traffic circulation and manage the taxi queue along the driveway.

A limousine service counter will also be set up there so people will have a premium service option if they don’t want to join the long queue for a metered taxi, LTA said, adding,

This is to ensure that limousine transport services are carried out properly.

LTA has also issued a circular to taxi operators on the penalties for touting and overcharging, so they can remind their drivers of this.

In November, MBS told 8world News that they were “very concerned” about the issue and have taken steps to control the situation.

For instance, they dispatched more manpower to oversee transactions, placed traffic cones to prevent unauthorised parking and set up signboards to remind passengers that touting is illegal.

As the festive season approaches, attractions like MBS and Changi Airport are set to see increased tourist traffic.

Thus, LTA will be stepping up enforcement efforts and “will not hesitate to take errant drivers to task”, they said.

They will also continue to conduct frequent checks at high-traffic areas, potential hotspots and locations reported by members of the public.

LTA takes a serious view of touting and overcharging, they added, maintaining,

Such practices by a minority of drivers compromise the interests of passengers, and undermine the integrity and reputation of the point-to-point passenger transport industry.

Such incidents, including taxi drivers who refuse to use the meter, should be reported to LTA via their email at feedback@LTA.gov.sg or the OneMotoring website. Details like the date, time and vehicle’s registration number should be included.

