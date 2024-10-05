Taxi overturns & catches fire in Bangkok, 5 conveyed to hospital

One female passenger kicked the door open to get everyone out.

By - 5 Oct 2024, 4:48 pm

5 injured after taxi overturns & catches fire in Bangkok

Earlier this week, a tragic bus fire in Bangkok, Thailand claimed 23 lives.

Only days later, a similar accident occurred in the Thai capital — this time involving a taxi.

On Saturday (5 Oct) morning, reports of a vehicle engulfed in flames on Rama 9 Road circulated on social media.

The fire was extinguished at 8.27am local time, with five people injured.

taxi fire bangkok

Source: JS100 Radio on Facebook

As reported by Thai news outlet Honkrasae, the victims were given first aid before being transported to a hospital.

Additionally, authorities temporarily closed the traffic lanes in the area.

1 child was involved in accident

Local news outlets reported that a female passenger had kicked the taxi door open to get everyone to safety.

One of the injured passengers is said to be a child. Though he sustained minor injuries, a man — allegedly the child’s father — is in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The police confirmed that the fire had nothing to do with the gas tank.

Further investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from JS100 Radio on Facebook.

