Taxi drivers in Phuket assault app driver waiting on customer, left him with fractured skull

Local taxi drivers in Phuket gang up on app driver on 24 July

On Wednesday (24 July), two taxi drivers in Phuket were caught assaulting a driver of a ride-hailing app.

According to Phuket Info Center, the incident occurred at about 10.35am while the app driver was waiting for a customer along the road.

In the footage, the app driver — dressed in white — can be seen making his way to the front of the car to speak to two men.

After conversing for about 20 seconds, the two taxi drivers began walking towards the app driver. Without warning, one of the cabbies — wearing orange — shoved the app rider.

This prompted the app rider to pull something out of his back pocket.

Suddenly, the man in orange slaps the ap driver on the back of his head. The other cab driver, dressed in grey, then threw punches and kicks at the app driver’s face.

The man in white soon collapsed while the two other men walked off.

Rider hospitalised for fractured skull and bruised face

In an update posted a few hours later, Phuket Info Center reported that the rider was hospitalised — he sustained a fractured skull and several bruises on his face.

Local police have questioned the man in order to track down the two attackers. According to Thairath, the police have successfully identified the two perpetrators and brought them in for questioning.

