Taylor Swift Gifts S$74 Million In Bonuses To Concert Tour Crew, Including Technicians & Caterers

Taylor Swift Hands Out Handsome Bonuses To Concert Crew

Those lucky enough to score Taylor Swift concert tickets are likely counting down the days to her appearance in Singapore.

While we wait, Swift and the entirety of her crew are already hard at work in the United States (US) leg of her The Eras tour.

To reward the concert crew for their hard work, she has reportedly given out bonuses totalling US$55 million (S$74 million).

Bonuses amount to an estimated S$74 million

Sources told People that the 33-year-old pop star paid out a total of US$55 million (S$74 million) in bonuses to her concert crew.

This included “everyone” on the staff — from dancers to sound technicians to caterers, among others.

This is not the first time her generosity has made headlines.

Previously, TMZ revealed that Swift gifted each trucker transporting her tour equipment a bonus of US$100,000 (S$134,000) each.

She had purportedly handed out the checks before her show in Santa Clara, California.

TMZ also noted that there were about 50 truckers on duty during her tour in the US.

If sources are to be trusted, Swift would’ve shelled out US$5 million (S$6.7 million) for the truckers alone.

Concert tour has the potential to gross over US$1 billion

CNBC reported that, with the recently added concerts in 2024, The Eras tour is likely to achieve a gross revenue of over US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion).

Apart from the US, Swift will be travelling around the world to Latin America, Asia, Australia, and Europe.

The pop sensation will be performing six sold-out shows in Singapore alone — after she added three more dates due to overwhelming demand.

Looking at the numbers she’s getting from all those ticket sales, these bonuses shouldn’t exactly come as a surprise.

That said, kudos to Swift for sharing her gains.

There’s no doubt that many employed for the concert tour will reap the financial rewards for their hard work — should the reports ring true.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @taylorswift13 on Twitter.