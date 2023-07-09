Taylor Swift Brings Out Ex-Boyfriend Taylor Lautner At Kansas Concert, He Does A Backflip Onstage

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Taylor Swift Reunites With Taylor Lautner At Kansas Concert

As if the hype surrounding Taylor Swift and her upcoming shows in Singapore is not enough, the international superstar has dropped yet another bomb on diehard Swifties.

Following the release of her latest re-recorded album ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’, she surprised fans while performing at the Kansas leg of ‘The Eras Tour’ with one of the album’s favourite protagonists — Taylor Lautner.

Swift brought Lautner on stage after debuting her latest music video at the concert. This reunion of the two Taylors who once dated sent fans screaming from nostalgia.

Taylor Swift brings out Taylor Lautner for music video premiere at concert

Per Rolling Stone, this happened at Swift’s concert in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday (7 July).

In a TikTok video, Taylor Lautner shared his experience as one of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ surprises.

She premiered the music video for ‘I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)’. The music video stars Lautner and actresses Joey King and Presley Cash, all of whom were present at the concert.

Lautner’s TikTok showed the three stars jamming to the concert before Swift summoned them on stage.

Fans screamed and cheered as the ‘Twilight’ star and probably their favourite ex of Swift’s somersaulted on stage.

The nostalgia evoked was palpable as they reunited for one of Swift’s career milestones.

Twilight actor stars in new music video with actresses Joey King & Presley Cash

The track from her re-recorded ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ album, which dropped on the same day as the concert.

The music video sees Lautner, King, and Cash masterminding a heist to rescue Swift, who was literally locked in a vault.

Lautner’s involvement in the video is significant, to say the least. Longtime fans would know that Swift wrote the moving ballad ‘Back To December’ from the same album about Lautner, whom she dated back then.

More hilariously, Lautner’s wife, Taylor Dome, was also present on set for the music video. This game gives the three Taylors an opportunity to recreate the notorious Spider-Man meme.

More easter eggs came in the form of the two actresses in the video, as King and Cash both appeared in the original music video for ‘Mean’ 12 years ago.

This makes us wonder what surprises Taylor Swift might have in store for us at the Singapore shows. Well, there’s only one way to find out.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Taylor Lautner on TikTok and Today.