Taylor Swift UOB Presale Sees Over 1.3 Million In Queue, Ticketmaster Investigating ‘Data Overload’ Issue

Taylor Swift Fans Can’t Access Ticketmaster Right Before UOB Presale Starts

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in Singapore has been the talk of the town since news of her concerts was released on 21 June.

Being the only Southeast Asian location the 33-year-old artiste is touring, many fans were prepared to do whatever it takes to get their hands on the tickets, including signing up for UOB cards just to gain access to presales.

Unfortunately, the overwhelming traffic from fans across Asia has resulted in Ticketmaster, the official ticketing platform for the concert, facing technical issues.

Even before noon, fans have complained that they cannot sign into their Ticketmaster accounts due to a ‘data overload’ error.

It also didn’t help that as of 1.15pm, over 1.3 million people were in the virtual.

Taylor Swift fans get ‘data overload’ error message when logging into Ticketmaster

Swifties across Singapore — and likely Southeast Asia — faced ‘data overload’ errors when attempting to sign into their Ticketmaster account ahead of presales.

It is unclear what time the issue started, but as of 12.45pm, it persists.

Worried that the issue could affect their chances of securing tickets, fans took to Ticketmaster’s Facebook page to air their grievances.

Many fans also urged the ticketing site to resolve the matter promptly.

Thankfully, despite the errors, it seems like most fans have been able to access the ticketing holding area and queues.

Over 1.3 million in queue as of 1.15pm

At 12.09pm, Ticketmaster Singapore addressed the incident on Facebook, assuring ticket buyers that most transactions are unaffected.

“We’re investigating and will share more information shortly. Please stay on the site as we are sorting this urgently, we will continue to provide updates as soon as possible,” it said.

When MS News entered the virtual queue to check on the situation, the queue number we received was 1368056. This effectively means that over 1.3 million people were ahead of us.

This wasn’t entirely unexpected, though. When the Coldplay concert tickets presale started, the queue number also exceeded 1 million.

During then, the Ticketmaster website also reported issues, such as being redirected to the general page after queueing.

Ticketmaster & Live Nation previously taken to court in the US

The Ticketmaster situation today (5 July) isn’t the first time they have blundered during Taylor Swift concert ticketing.

In late 2022, CNN reported that American Swifties sued Ticketmaster and their parent company Live Nation for multiple ticketing-related issues, including providing more presale codes than the site could handle.

The site apologised then to Swift and her fans for the “terrible experience”. They also promised to “shore up (their) tech for the new bar that has been set by demand”.

Unfortunately, it seems like more still has to be done to meet the demand for Swifties.

Given that high traffic is anticipated over the next few days of ticketing. Hopefully, Ticketmaster will resolve this issue swiftly.

If you’re gunning for tickets during the UOB presale today, we hope it’s going well. Otherwise, best of luck for tomorrow’s presale and general sales on 7 July.

