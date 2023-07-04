UOB Card Signups In Southeast Asia Jump By 45% Ahead Of Taylor Swift’s S’pore Concert

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

45% Increase In UOB Signups Ahead Of Taylor Swift Concert

It looks like a lot of people really, really want to see Taylor Swift in concert.

UOB has reportedly seen a sharp spike in card signups in several Southeast Asian countries ahead of the upcoming presales for the singer’s The Eras Tour stop in Singapore.

Cardholders are entitled to purchase tickets a full 48 hours before general sales start, and fans are rushing to call first dibs.

The UOB presales open at noon on Wednesday (5 July) and will last until 9am on Friday (7 July).

Sharp spike in UOB card signups in Southeast Asia in run-up to Taylor Swift ticket presales

According to a Bloomberg report, daily average UOB card signups jumped by a whopping 45% across the region since news of the Singapore concert broke.

Countries that saw the increase include:

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Vietnam

Notably, Singapore is Swift’s only stop in Southeast Asia on The Eras Tour. Hence, it is understandable that many regional fans are looking to score tickets for her shows at the Singapore National Stadium.

The countries that had the most dramatic increase are Singapore and Vietnam. The bank told the news agency that debit card applications went up by 130% in both countries.

UOB cardholders will have access to tickets in an exclusive presale at noon on Wednesday (5 July). This is two whole days before general sales open at 9am on Friday (7 July).

Over half of new customers are female

The bank shared that over 50% of the new signups are female, with people aged 30 to 40 making up over a third of the total number.

In addition, Google searches for “UOB” and “Taylor Swift” peaked on 21 June. That was the day when the pop star announced her Asia concert dates.

Fans without UOB cards have also shared that they are planning to seek the assistance of friends and relatives who are existing cardholders to get early access to tickets.

Taylor Swift playing 6 shows in Singapore, only regional stop

After adding more dates to the Singapore leg of her world tour, Swift will be playing a total of six shows at the Singapore National Stadium over two weeks.

On top of the original performance dates of 2, 3, and 4 Mar 2024, she will also be playing from 7 to 9 Mar.

For those who will be trying to score tickets this week, we wish you all the best.

Featured image adapted from @taylorswift on Instagram.