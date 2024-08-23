Teacher in Thailand punishes students for breaking hair rules by giving them bald spots

Teacher punishes more than 40 students for not cutting hair by giving them bald spots

A teacher in Thailand has been reported for punishing students by giving them bald spots on the top of their heads due to non-compliance with hair regulations.

On 23 Aug, a popular Thai social media page shared a complaint about the punitive measures taken by a teacher at Maesod Technical College.

The complaint indicates that only instructors in the mechanical engineering department use such methods.

In the clip, the instructor justified the punishment by stating that the students’ hair exceeded the school’s length regulations.

The complaint claims that approximately 40 to 50 students were subjected to this treatment.

In addition to the hair-related discipline, the complaint also accuses the same instructor of displaying a firearm to threaten students.

Barber expresses concern over students’ punishment

When students from the college visited a nearby barber to rectify their ‘haircuts’, they were met with empathy and understanding.

The barber expressed his concern on Facebook, urging teachers to consider the students’ feelings when administering punishments.

He noted that the punishment left the students’ haircuts in such poor condition that even professional adjustments were impossible.

“No matter how drunk on power you are, you should at least be considerate of the students,” he emphasised.

Teacher’s personal Facebook page exposed on social media

Shortly after the initial complaint surfaced, a netizen reportedly discovered and publicised the teacher’s personal Facebook account.

The post gained rapid traction, accumulating over 1,800 likes and more than 130 shares within just 11 hours.

The teacher’s personal Facebook page was soon inundated with criticism from Thai netizens.

His most recent post, which was about fishing, attracted nearly 500 comments overnight.

According to Channel 8 News, students have been advised to consider legal action against the teacher.

However, no further steps have been reported as of now.

