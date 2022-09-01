Suntec Tech Show Booth Sells Unclaimed Parcels For S$6, Surprise Yourself With Mystery Packs

Unclaimed Parcels Up For Grabs For S$6 Each At Suntec Singapore Tech Show Booth

For bargain hunters, IT shows – having returned to physical locations after the pandemic shifted them online – are a can’t-miss for tech goodies.

COMEX 2022 has returned to Suntec Singapore, and it’s being held from today until 4 Sep.

Within is a rather unconventional booth that sells unclaimed parcels. We don’t think you can get a bargain much better than S$6 parcels with random tech goodies.

There’s a sort of thrill in getting a random package with items that could possibly be worth several times what you paid for it, which might explain the booth’s popularity.

Tech show booth sells unclaimed parcels at S$6 each

Booth operator The Auction House, which has previously ran The Heist Singapore, said that the parcels are unclaimed.

According to Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale, you can find various goodies in the parcels such as earpieces, power banks, and toys.

If you buy 10 parcels, you get an additional two for free.

During a two-hour Facebook live stream today (1 Sep), crowds could be seen rifling through a mountain of packages.

Singapore Atrium Sale showed off their haul, which consisted of a clock, ring light, and a set of bowls and chopsticks. Not bad at all.

Good if you’re looking for a surprise

The parcels are all sealed, turning it into a sort of gacha game — you won’t know what you’re gonna get.

If luck is on your side, perhaps you might find that item you’ve always needed. Or maybe you’ll find the next gift for your friend’s or colleague’s upcoming birthday.

Here’s how you can get to COMEX 2022:

The Auction House COMEX Booth 8437

Address: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Level 4, 1 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039593

Dates: 1 – 4 Sep

Event hours: 12pm – 9pm

Nearest MRT: Esplanade, Promenade & City Hall Stations

Whatever parcels you buy, it’s bound to be a surprise — and opening up each box to see what you got is half the fun.

Featured image adapted from The Auction House on Facebook.